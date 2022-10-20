The French Overseas Ministry returns 40 youngsters and 15 girls from Syria

France stated on Thursday it had carried out a brand new operation to repatriate French nationals – 40 youngsters and 15 girls – from Kurdish-run camps in northeastern Syria.

The Overseas Ministry stated in a press release that the kids have been handed over to childcare companies and will probably be topic to medical and social follow-up, whereas the ladies will probably be transferred to judicial authorities.

“France expresses its due to the native authorities … for his or her cooperation that made this operation doable,” the ministry added. In September, the European Court docket of Human Rights dominated that France ought to rethink the return requests of two French girls who traveled to Syria with their companions to hitch the Islamic Stategroup. The requests had been additionally for the kids I had there.

The French nationals had been amongst greater than 40,000 foreigners, most of them Iraqis, in detention, based on Human Rights Watch. In response to earlier estimates by rights teams, it’s doable that some girls and kids stay within the camp after Thursday’s repatriation that adopted an analogous mission in July.

(Reuters)