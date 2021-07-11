The French people decide not to have children to save the planet

With the world’s population exceeding 7.8 billion people, some French people have made the decision not to have children – a radical choice born of a desire to help the planet and do their part to combat global warming. to go.

“Having a child would be totally against my principles. I have never wanted children and am more certain of this decision as I get older,” said Manon, 26. “I don’t see why I would impose another consumer on this world. In the western world, we consume more than the available resources,” she adds.

Like Manon, more and more young adults are deciding not to have children for environmental reasons. Online, they call themselves “child-free” or even “ginks” — short for “green leanings, no kids” — and they steadfastly defend their decision not to have children. World Population Day, which falls on July 11, serves as another reminder of the world’s ballooning population. It comes from the day of five billion—July 11, 1987—chosen by the United Nations as the estimated day when the world’s population reached 5 billion.

“I have absolutely no desire to leave this planet to a child,” YouTuber Anna Bogen tells her more than 15,000 subscribers in a video on her channel. “If the planet runs out of resources, I’ll be six feet underground. But if I have a child, they and their children will have to live with it, I don’t want to do that to anyone.”

Denis Garnier, the president of Démographie Responsable (Responsible Demographics), an organization founded in 2009 to promote a lower birth rate, says talking about not having children has become much more common in the past 10 years. “Young people are much more aware thanks to the publication of studies on global warming and more public questions about the destruction of biodiversity,” he explains.

A chart on the organization’s website counts the number of people living on Earth in real time. The counter is steadily ticking up. “We are already at 7.8 billion. It’s already too much. We should reach 8 billion by 2022 or 2023,” says Garnier.

‘One less child, that’s 40 tons of CO2 saved per year’

“Overpopulation has major consequences for the environment. The calculation is simple: the more we are with us, the more CO2 we emit and the worse the climate change,” said Jean-Loup Bertaux, research director at the French National Center for Scientific Research. Researcher and author of “Demographics, climate, migration: the state of emergency”. “In France, one child less represents 40 tons of CO2 savings per year. By comparison, opting for an electric car only saves two tons.”

Every year, the American NGO Global Footprint Network calculates Earth Overshoot Day, the day when the Earth consumes more resources than it can regenerate that year. In 2020, that threshold was reached on August 22.

Those who have chosen to be childless express their concerns about the future in online videos and comments, but also show a certain kind of resistance to the previous generation. “I have never known an adult without children. For me, having children was something that was mandatory, like getting up in the morning to go to school […] But we must ask ourselves, what kind of world are we leaving to our children? I don’t know if I want to leave them a world like that,” admits Clemence, a 27-year-old YouTuber.

‘We are lucky to be able to control the pregnancy’

Manon finds it difficult to raise the subject with her parents, even if she was raised in a family where they were taught to “take care of the planet.” “When we talk about it, they don’t really understand. For them, having a job, getting married, having children is all part of the point of life. My position is incomprehensible to them, so we just avoid the subject.”

Her position is even harder for them to accept because she is a woman, Manon says. “’You’ll change your mind, you’re still young’, ‘You’ll see when you get a maternal instinct’… I don’t know if men get the same comments as me’, says Manon. “We are very fortunate to be able to control the pregnancy in France. That is not the case for women all over the world. For some women, having a child is not a choice.”

This article has been translated from the original into French.