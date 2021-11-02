The global death toll from Covid-19 exceeds 5 million, and cases are on the rise again

The global death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 5 million on Monday, less than two years after a crisis that has not only devastated poor countries but also humiliated the rich with world-class healthcare systems. .

Together, the United States, the European Union, Britain and Brazil, all high- or upper-middle-income countries, account for an eighth of the world’s population, but almost half of all reported deaths. The United States alone has recorded more than 740,000 lives lost, more than any other nation.

“This is a watershed moment in our life,” said Dr. Albert Ko, an infectious disease specialist at the Yale School of Public Health. “What do we have to do to protect ourselves and not reach another 5 million?”

The death toll, counted by Johns Hopkins University, is roughly equal to the populations of Los Angeles and San Francisco combined. It competes with the number of people killed in battles between nations since 1950, according to estimates by the Oslo Peace Research Institute. Globally, COVID-19 is now the third leading cause of death, after heart disease and stroke.

The staggering figure is almost certainly an undercount due to limited testing and people dying at home without medical care, especially in poor parts of the world like India.

While the number of daily deaths worldwide fell below 8,000 for the first time in nearly a year in early October, black spots still exist around the world.

“The total number of Covid-19 cases and deaths is increasing for the first time in two months, due to the current increase in the epidemic in Europe,” the head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Thursday in a press conference.

Russia and Eastern Europe face a new rise

The hot spots have changed over the 22 months since the outbreak began, causing different locations on the world map to turn red. Now, the virus is hitting Russia, Ukraine and other parts of Eastern Europe, especially where rumors, misinformation and mistrust in the government have hampered vaccination efforts. In Ukraine, only 17% of the adult population is fully vaccinated; in Armenia, only 7%.

“What’s uniquely different about this pandemic is that it hit high-resource countries the hardest,” said Dr. Wafaa El-Sadr, director of ICAP, a global health center at Columbia University. “That is the irony of COVID-19.”

Richer nations with longer life expectancies have a higher proportion of older people, cancer survivors and residents of nursing homes, all of whom are especially vulnerable to COVID-19, El-Sadr noted. The poorest countries tend to have a higher proportion of children, adolescents and young adults, who are less likely to become seriously ill from the coronavirus.

India, despite its terrifying delta rise that peaked in early May, now has a reported daily death rate much lower than that of Russia, the United States, or Britain, although there is uncertainty surrounding its figures. .

The apparent disconnect between wealth and health is a paradox disease experts will be pondering for years. But the pattern that is observed on a large scale, when nations are compared, is different when examined more closely. Within each rich country, when deaths and infections are mapped, the poorest neighborhoods are hit the hardest.

Inequalities prevail

In the US, for example, COVID-19 has taken a huge toll on black and Hispanic people, who are more likely than white people to live in poverty and have less access to health care.

“When we take out our microscopes, we see that within countries, the most vulnerable are the ones that have suffered the most,” Ko said.

Wealth has also played a role in the global vaccination campaign, with rich countries accused of blocking supplies. The United States and other countries are already giving booster injections at a time when millions in Africa have not received a single dose, although rich countries are also sending hundreds of millions of injections to the rest of the world.

Africa remains the least vaccinated region in the world, with only 5% of the population of 1.3 billion people fully covered.

In Kampala, Uganda, Cissy Kagaba lost her 62-year-old mother on Christmas Day and her 76-year-old father days later.

“Christmas will never be the same for me again,” said Kagaba, an anti-corruption activist in the East African country who has gone through multiple lockdowns against the virus and where the curfew is in place.

The pandemic has united the world in grief and has pushed survivors to their limits.

Who else is there now? The responsibility is mine. COVID has changed my life, ”said Reena Kesarwani, 32, a mother of two, who was left in charge of running her late husband’s modest hardware store in a village in India.

Her husband, Anand Babu Kesarwani, died at age 38 during the crushing rise of the coronavirus in India earlier this year. It overwhelmed one of the world’s most underfunded public health systems, killing tens of thousands when hospitals ran out of oxygen and medicine.

Long-lasting trauma

In Bergamo, Italy, once the site of the West’s first deadly wave, Fabrizio Fidanza, 51, was deprived of a final farewell as his 86-year-old father lay dying in hospital. He is still trying to come to terms with the loss over a year later.

“During the last month, I never saw him,” Fidanza said during a visit to her father’s grave. “It was the worst moment. But coming here every week helps me. “

Today, 92% of Bergamo’s eligible population has received at least one injection, the highest vaccination rate in Italy. The head of medicine at Hospital Papa Juan XXIII, Dr. Stefano Fagiuoli, said he believes that this is a clear result of the collective trauma of the city, when the howl of ambulances was constant.

In Lake City, Florida, LaTasha Graham, 38, still receives mail almost daily for her 17-year-old daughter, Jo’Keria, who died of COVID-19 in August, days before starting her senior year of high school. The teenager, who was buried in her cap and gown, wanted to be a trauma surgeon.

“I know she would have made it. I know she would have been where she wanted to go, ”her mother said.

In Rio de Janeiro, Erika Machado scanned the list of names engraved on a long, wavy, rusty steel sculpture found in the Penance Cemetery as a tribute to some of the victims of COVID-19 in Brazil. Then he found it: Wagner Machado, his father.

“My dad was the love of my life, my best friend,” said Machado, a 40-year-old saleswoman who traveled from Sao Paulo to see her father’s name. “He was everything to me.”

( Jowharwith AP and AFP)