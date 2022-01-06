The Grammy Awards are postponed indefinitely as the Omicron boom sweeps into the United States

This year’s Grammy Awards ceremony to honor top performances in music has been postponed indefinitely due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the corona virus, organizers said on Wednesday.

The show was scheduled to take place at an arena in downtown Los Angeles and will be broadcast live on the CBS network on January 31.

“Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, it simply carries too many risks to hold the show on January 31,” CBS and the Recording Academy said in a joint statement, adding that a new date will be announced soon.

The nominations for the awards were announced in November.

Pianist and bandleader Jon Batiste led an area that spanned rap to jazz music and embraced newcomers from teenage pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo to veteran Tony Bennett, 95, who won his first Grammy in 1963.

The 2021 Grammy Awards have also been postponed due to the covid-19 pandemic. The ceremony was held in March instead of January and included a mix of pre-recorded and live segments for a small, socially distant audience.

The organizers had hoped to return this year to something closer to the traditional celebration with a large audience inside the former Staples Center, now called Crypto.com Arena. TV host Trevor Noah in the evening had hosted the event.

CBS and the Recording Academy said they consulted local officials, health experts and artists before deciding to scrap the January date.

“The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show is still our top priority,” they said.

Other events in the entertainment industry have been delayed or reduced.

The organizers of this month’s Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, said on Tuesday that they had canceled personal events and would move them online.

The Critics Choice Awards, which had been set for this Sunday, have been postponed without any new date planned.

(REUTERS)