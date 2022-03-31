The head of French military intelligence resigns after not expecting the Russian invasion

Several well-informed sources have said that the head of French military intelligence will leave his post after Paris failed to accurately predict, unlike other Western allies, that Russia would launch a large-scale invasion of Ukraine.

A military source, who asked not to be named, told AFP that General Eric Fedod, who had led the Military Intelligence Directorate since only last summer, would immediately step down from his post.

The source confirmed what was reported on l’Opinion’s website, citing an internal Defense Ministry investigation that criticized “inadequate briefings” and “failure to control cases”.

Another source told AFP that there were rumors within the army about the general’s departure in recent days, with the possibility of another position being offered to him, although it was ultimately not the case.

In the months leading up to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, France’s assessments contrasted with the bleak forecasts of allies, including the United States and Britain, who had warned of an imminent major military offensive.

Senior figures from President Emmanuel Macron’s government insisted there was no sign of a large-scale invasion, and Macron kept diplomacy going until the last minute, meeting Putin in person at the Kremlin and attempting a summit with US President Joe Biden.

The issue is particularly sensitive as Macron has largely avoided running in the presidential election in April to focus on dealing with the war with the aim of polishing his image as a global statesman.

‘The Americans were right’

In early March, French General Thierry Burkhard admitted in an interview with Le Monde that there are differences in the analyzes between France and the United States about what will happen in Ukraine.

“The Americans said the Russians were going to attack and they were right,” said Burkhard, who won admirers during the conflict for his frank assessment of the situation.

“Our services believed that invading Ukraine would be too costly (for Russia) and that the Russians had other options” to achieve their goals, he said.

Indeed, the Americans had high-quality intelligence about Russian preparations and made an unprecedented decision, several weeks before the invasion, to release the information in an effort to pressure Putin.

Alexandre Papimanoel, a professor at the Institute of Political Studies (IEP) in Paris who specializes in intelligence, said Washington used a new tactic of using intelligence to try to pressure a foreign leader.

He said France was well aware that its own intelligence had failed on the occasion, although he added that the DRM should not be the only branch of the security services to blame.

Le Monde said the DRM had often found itself sidelined by France’s powerful foreign intelligence service, the Directorate General of External Security (DGSE), made famous abroad thanks to the popular TV series The Office.

But Papaimanuel said, “The warning is for the whole (intelligence) community. You have to be effective and face all threats.”

A military source said the primary role of disaster risk management is to provide intelligence about operations, not intentions.

The source said its services concluded that Russia “has the means to invade Ukraine, and what happened showed it was right.”

Le Monde said the Ukraine war exposed the differences between the intelligence services of France and those of the United Kingdom and the United States, which have larger budgets and more room for maneuver in terms of surveillance law.

“Even if this reliance on Anglo-Saxon intelligence has existed for a long time, particularly in the fight against terrorism and in space, the war in Ukraine has shed light on it in a crude way,” the paper wrote.

