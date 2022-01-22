The head of the German navy resigns due to controversial comments about Putin in Crimea

Germany’s naval chief resigned on Saturday after being criticized for saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin deserved respect and that Kiev would never win back annexing Crimea from Moscow.

“I have asked the Secretary of Defense Christine Lambrecht to release me from my duties with immediate effect,” said Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schoenbach in a statement. “The Minister has accepted my request.”

Schoenbach commented on a think tank discussion in India on Friday, and video was posted on social media. The comments came at a sensitive time when Russia has gathered tens of thousands of soldiers at Ukraine’s borders.

Diplomatic efforts are focused on preventing an escalation. Russia denies plans to invade Ukraine.

In New Delhi, Schoenbach, who spoke in English, said that Putin was striving to be treated as an equal in the West.

“What he (Putin) really wants is respect,” Schoenbach said.

“And my God, giving someone respect is low cost, even no cost … It’s easy to give him the respect he really demands – and probably deserves,” Schoenbach said, calling Russia an old and important country.

Schoenbach acknowledged that Russia’s actions in Ukraine needed to be addressed. But he added that “the Crimean peninsula is gone, it will never return, this is a fact”, which contradicts the common Western position that Moscow’s annexation of the Ukraine peninsula in 2014 can not be accepted and must be reversed.

Apologies Before Schoenbach’s resignation, the Ministry of Defense publicly criticized his statements, saying that they did not reflect Germany’s position either in content or wording.

Schoenbach apologized for his comments.

“My hasty comments in India … are putting more and more strain on my office,” he said. “I believe that this step (departure) is necessary to prevent further damage to the German fleet, the German forces and in particular the Federal Republic of Germany.”

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry had called on Germany to publicly reject the naval chief’s comments. Schoenbach’s comments could hamper Western efforts to reduce the situation, Ukraine said in a statement.

“Ukraine is grateful to Germany for the support it has already provided since 2014, as well as for the diplomatic efforts to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict. But Germany’s current statements are disappointing and go against

to that support and effort “, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba separately on tweet.

(REUTERS)