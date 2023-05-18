The initial sentence cannot be rewritten as it is misleading and incorrect.

Montana has become the first state in the US to ban TikTok, with the ban set to come into effect next year.

The security and impact of the popular video app have sparked debate, with many US politicians calling for a national ban of the Chinese-owned platform.

The law signed by Governor Greg Gianforte will serve as a legal test for a national ban. The law states that “TikTok may not operate within the territorial jurisdiction of Montana.” Violations of the ban will result in a $10,000 fine each day it takes place.

Apple and Google will also have to remove TikTok from their app stores, and companies will face possible daily fines.

The ban will take effect in 2024, but will be voided if TikTok is acquired by a company incorporated in a country not designated as a foreign adversary by the United States.

The move is likely to be challenged by lawsuits. TikTok has stated that the ban’s constitutionality will be decided by the courts.

Despite its immense popularity, TikTok faces an ultimatum from the White House to split from its Chinese owners or stop operating in America.

Montana’s clampdown on TikTok comes as the app faces proposals of national legislation that could give the White House significant new powers to oversee Chinese tech companies.