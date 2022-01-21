The IS group kills Kurdish security forces in an ongoing attack on a Syrian prison

At least 18 Kurdish security forces, including guards, were killed in an ongoing Islamic State attack on a Syrian prison with thousands of suspected jihadists, a war watchdog said on Friday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which relies on a network of sources in Syria, also said at least 16 IS jihadists were killed in the clashes.

The fighting was triggered by an IS attack on Thursday night against Ghwayran Prison, the British Observatory said.

“The death toll among Kurdish internal security forces and prison guards stands at 18,” the observatory said, calling it the largest such attack since the IS protostat was declared defeated in 2019.

The war monitors said the dead were not officially affiliated with the Syrian democratic forces – the semi-autonomous Kurdish administration’s defacto army.

The Ghwayran prison in the northeastern Syrian city of Hassakeh holds about 3,500 suspected IS members, including some of the group’s senior management, according to the observatory.

Friday’s fighting came amid ongoing attempts by IS prisoners to flee the facility, according to the monitor and Kurdish forces.

The SDF said on Friday that it was “dealing with a second mass prisoner attempt by IS militants”, following an earlier attempt the night before.

“Our forces have surrounded a large group of militants trying to escape,” it said, without acknowledging casualties among Kurdish security forces.

IS militants stationed in a district near the prison “open heavy fire in an attempt to strengthen hopes for prisoners in the prison,” the SDF statement added.

(AFP)