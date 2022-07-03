The Israeli military is testing the bullet that killed journalist Shireen Abu Okla, in keeping with the military

The Israeli military introduced, on Sunday, that Israel will conduct a ballistic check on the bullet that killed Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, a day after the Palestinian Authority handed over the bullet to American specialists.

IDF spokesman Ran Kochav’s touch upon Military Radio got here after the Palestinian Authority gave the inexperienced mild to the US, not Israel, to look at the bullet that killed Abu Akleh whereas the veteran reporter was protecting an IDF operation within the northern West Financial institution on Could 11.

A Palestinian official, who requested to not be named, informed AFP that the Israeli remark raised questions on whether or not the Palestinian Authority “trusts the Individuals.”

In an interview with Military Radio, Kochav stated: “The check won’t be American, however fairly an Israeli check with an American presence.”

“We’re ready for the outcomes, if we kill them, we’ll take accountability for them, and we’ll remorse it. We additionally remorse it when Palestinian gunmen kill people who find themselves not concerned,” Kochav stated.

The IDF was not instantly out there to offer additional clarification of Kochav’s feedback, together with whether or not an Israeli ballistics check was already in progress.

Palestinian sources in Ramallah reported that they count on to take the check on the US Embassy in Jerusalem.

Abu Akleh, who holds Palestinian and American citizenship, was carrying a jacket marked “press” and a helmet when it was flattened.

The official Palestinian investigation concluded that the Qatari TV channel correspondent’s star died after being shot below her helmet.

It discovered that Abu Okla was killed by a 5.56mm armor-piercing shell fired from a Ruger Mini-14 rifle.

UN investigations and several other press investigations concluded that the bullet that killed Abu Okla was fired by Israeli forces.

Regardless of these findings, Israel asserted that it could have been hit by stray Palestinian fireplace.

The IDF additionally stated, “Ms. Abu Akleh was not intentionally shot by an IDF soldier.”

(France 24 with AFP)