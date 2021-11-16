The judge investigating the beating of a PSG player may question French soccer star Eric Abidal

Former Barcelona and France star Eric Abidal could be questioned by the magistrate investigating the beating of Paris Saint-Germain female star Kheira Hamraoui, AFP learned on Monday.

Police passed the investigation on to prosecutors in Versailles, outside Paris, on Monday.

Searching for new leads in the case after Hamraoui’s teammate Aminata Diallo was released without charge, it was established that Hamraoui was using a phone SIM card registered in Abidal’s name on the night of the attack.

Hamraoui recently returned to PSG after three seasons at Barcelona, ​​where Abidal was director of football from 2018-2020.

Abidal is a household name in France after his years as a Barcelona player and a French international. He made a surprising return to his playing career after undergoing a liver transplant in 2012.

On Monday, prosecutors told AFP that Abidal “is just one lead among many,” but declined to rule out questioning Abidal’s wife, Hayet.

The assault on Hamraoui took place while Diallo was taking her home on November 4.

His car was stopped by masked men who pulled the players out of the vehicle and hit Hamraoui’s legs with a metal bar while restraining Diallo.

Hamraoui, 31, required stitches and Diallo, who was not injured, played in his place in PSG’s next game.

Diallo, 26, was detained for nearly 35 hours before being released without charge, while investigators investigated whether rivalry in the camp could explain the violence.

French media reported that Hamraoui had expressed concern about Diallo when he filed a police complaint about the attack, highlighting the unusual route taken by his teammate and the slow speed of his vehicle.

(AFP)