WORLD NEWS

The kidnapping of the ruling celebration senator in Bamenda

By hanad

Related Posts

WHO warns of weight problems “epidemic” in Europe

Rights group says Russian forces are killing civilians in…

In tonight’s version, a kidnapped Cameroonian ruling celebration senator seems in a video declaring her resignation and calling for the independence of the English-speaking neighborhood. Regina Mundy could have needed to learn this assertion by the English-speaking separatist militia. In the meantime, in Congo-Brazzaville, there are requires the federal government to do extra to determine and assist these affected by psychological sickness. Muslims of the Andes throughout Africa are getting ready to have fun Eid, the preparations have been tainted by excessive costs.

hanad 7750 posts
You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More