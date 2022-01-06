The legendary Hollywood director Peter Bogdanovich dies at the age of 82

Peter Bogdanovich, the acclaimed New Hollywood director of “The Last Picture Show”, has died at the age of 82, his agent said on Thursday.

Bogdanovich began as an influential film critic and began directing with the 1968 “Targets”, before writing his ode to 1950s America’s “The Last Picture Show”.

The film, which takes place in a small town in Texas that has ended up in difficult times, received eight Oscar nominations, won two and made comparisons with “Citizen Kane”.

“I am devastated. He was a wonderful and great artist. I will never forget to attend the premiere of ‘The Last Picture Show,'” his contemporary, director Francis Ford Coppola, told AFP.

“I remember when it ended, the crowd jumped up around me and burst into applause that lasted lightly for 15 minutes … May he sleep in bliss forever and enjoy the excitement of our applause forever.”

After further successes in the early 1970s, such as the Barbra Streisand comedy “What’s Up, Doc?” and “Paper Moon” – which won actress Tatum O’Neal the youngest competition Oscar ever at just 10 – Bogdanovich’s own career went into sharp decline.

He released a series of flops, including “Daisy Miller” and “At Long Last Love”.

Bogdanovich had an affair with Playboy model Dorothy Stratten, who was murdered by her husband before the release of Bogdanovich’s “They All Laughed” – her first starring role, along with Audrey Hepburn.

He married her younger half-sister, but went bankrupt and moved back from Los Angeles to New York, where he returned to film criticism.

In his later years, Bogdanovich became known to younger film and television fans when he took on acting roles, including the psychiatrist of Tony Sopranos’ own shrink in “The Sopranos” and a DJ in Quentin Tarantino’s “Kill Bill”.

Bogdanovich was born in Kingston, New York in 1939. No cause of death was reported.

“He was a dear friend and a champion of film. He gave birth to a masterpiece as a director and was a very ingenious man,” tweeted director Guillermo del Toro.

“He interviewed and consolidated on his own the life and work of more classic filmmakers than almost anyone else in his generation.”

