The long-awaited Africa Cup of Nations starts under strict Covid rules

Workers put the finishing touches on the fan zones in Yaounde ahead of the long-awaited launch this weekend of Africa’s biggest sporting event.

Surrounded by months of trouble and uncertainty, the month-long Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) begins on Sunday when host nation Cameroon plays Burkina Faso.

The preparations for making giant screens, shops, restaurants and fan spaces ready for thousands of supporters in the country’s capital are definitely in last minute mode.

“We Cameroonians love to leave everything to the last breath,” laughs Simon Atangana, a former national player who is part of an organization that creates the fan zones.

– Of course, everything will be ready. AFCON will be a big party, and the pictures will be spread all over the world. ”

But a familiar enemy – coronavirus – is a potential fly in the ointment.

The global pandemic forced a postponement of AFCON from last year, and fears of another delay only eased last month.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has set tough rules in an attempt to prevent AFCON from becoming a super-spreading event.

Those who want to enter the arena must be fully vaccinated – in a country where only six percent of the adult population has been supported – and show a negative PCR test for the virus that is less than 72 hours old.

The venues have been limited to 60 percent of capacity, although this will be increased to 80 percent when Cameroon’s “indomitable lions” take the field.

The rampant spread of the Omicron variant makes the team line-ups worse.

Gabon’s Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the latest player to test positive and could miss his country’s Group C open match against the Comoros on January 10.

“We asked CAF if we could replace some of our players infected with Covid-19 but the answer is no,” said Gambia coach Tom Saintfiet.

“If this is still the case, it could be a disaster … but according to the current rules, we must not replace anyone in the final list with the 28-man squad.”

Waiting for the party

In Yaounde’s Warda Square, sellers of flags, shirts and vuvuzela horns say they have had a slow start in the trade.

“The business has not picked up as much as I would like, but I am optimistic,” said Arnaud Medja, 29, dressed from head to toe in Cameroon’s national colors green, yellow and red.

“It just takes more time than planned. It’s just the Covid rules that have come and put a damper on things.”

The Cup and the tournament’s lion mascot Mola have roamed the streets of Yaounde, backed by dancers and musicians and escorted by motorcyclists adorned with flags from all competing nations.

“AFCON is going to be fun – a party,” said Laurentine, a 33-year-old cosmetics saleswoman.

“It’s going to be great to see the city move and see everyone come out again.”

Desperate for tickets

On Wednesday, dozens of people lined up outside the ticket offices after AFCON said the seats were released for sale, even though they waited in vain.

“I queued all day yesterday. I went to the town hall, to the Ahidjo stadium, and now it’s the Palais des Sports, says Karine Sunshine, 23.

“But there is still nothing for sale. I’m desperate to see the opening match.

“We have been waiting for 50 years for this moment – it was the last time AFCON was set up in Cameroon. So I got my vaccinations, and now I am waiting a little longer, because the Cameroonians will win the cup. Just see what the mood will be this weekend.”

But not everyone seemed to be aware of the tournament’s anti-covid restrictions – or even be particularly worried about the virus.

In Yaounde’s central market, hundreds of people, none of them in disguise, were crowded into stalls as Cameroonian and international music exploded from loudspeakers.

“Yes, of course, I’m going to the stadium,” said Abdoulay, a water salesman. “Do you have to get vaccinated (to get in)? Oh, in that case I’m not going.”

“There is no corona in Cameroon, and we do not want the vaccine here. It is not known what it contains and vaccinated people are affected by the disease in any case,” he said.

