The loss of life toll from the Brazilian storm has risen to greater than 60

The loss of life toll from floods and landslides in southeastern Brazil every week in the past has formally risen to 64 Sunday, because the search continues for a lacking particular person.

The Sao Paulo state authorities stated in a press release that among the many confirmed useless had been 18 youngsters.

Greater than a complete month of February’s rain fell in 24 hours on the picturesque seaside resort city of Sao Sebastiao and its surrounding areas final weekend.

The heaviest each day rainfall on report in Brazil has brought on violent floods and landslides that ripped by means of precarious hill communities, authorities stated.

In keeping with the G1 information website, citing civil protection authorities, one particular person remained lacking Sunday, down from dozens firstly.

Greater than 2,400 individuals have been displaced as torrential rains washed away houses, roads, clinics and different infrastructure.

An estimated 9.5 million of Brazil’s 215 million individuals reside in areas at excessive threat of floods or landslides – largely favelas.

The South American nation has been hit by a string of lethal climate disasters in recent times, which consultants say will seemingly worsen because of local weather change.

(AFP)