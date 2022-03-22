The Michelin Guide praises the “flexibility” and “creative power” of the French food scene

The Michelin Guide launched its 2022 edition on Tuesday, a celebration of France’s increasingly green and diverse food scene, as well as its resilience as it emerges from two tough years from the pandemic.

The famous Red Book, which has been anticipated every year with concern for chefs and gourmets, revealed this year’s winners in Cognac in southwest France, the first time in 122 years that the ceremony has been held outside Paris.

Two restaurants have been awarded the highest three-star accolade.

Arnaud Donkelly, 44, known for his unusual sauces, has risen straight to the top rating for his new restaurant, Plenitude, at Samaritaine in Paris.

Husband-and-wife team Dimitri and Marielle Droisnot also joined the No. 1 at their Mediterranean restaurant, La Villa Maddie, in Cassis, near Marseille, which was praised by judges for its “idyllic home-style cuisine”.

“With 49 restaurants promoted this year, including two three-star restaurants, we see it as more than just flexibility – that the French gastronomic scene exhibits incredible vitality and creative strength,” guide director Gwendal Poulnic told AFP.

Much of the focus in recent years has been on simpler, more sustainable cooking, which the guide has been rewarding with “green stars” since 2020.

There are now 87 green star restaurants in France, with six new additions to the new guide.

Last year’s party, in the midst of a months-long shutdown due to the pandemic, was a minor affair with only one chef – Alexandre Mazia – promoted to three stars.

But this year saw a resurgence, as a maskless crowd packed the stage in Cognac, a small town with a huge international reputation for its namesake spirit.

Controversies have long revolved around the Michelin Guide and the pressure it puts on chefs.

In 2020, foodies were shocked when the Auberge du Pont de Collonges – the world’s oldest three-star restaurant – was demoted after the death of legendary chef Paul Bocuse.

One year earlier, Marc Ferrat became the first to sue the guide, having lost the third star to his alpine restaurant La Maison des Bois just one year after it was awarded.

He lost the case and said he never wanted to see a Michelin inspector in his restaurants.

Polenc said downgrading is vital if the evidence is to remain “customer-relevant”.

Judging by the tears and emotion on stage at Cognac, the guide remains a major source of motivation for chefs and their teams.

France is now experiencing a new golden age for the kitchen after a long period in which it was accused of being slow and lazy.

Lindsey Tramotta, a Paris-based food writer, said the past 15 years have seen an influx of young chefs more open to global influences and new styles.

“Michelin is still very important to chefs and owners. If it motivates kitchen staff and their team, and brings in more diners and curiosity, then it has value,” she said.

Created in 1900 by tire manufacturers Andre and Edouard Michelin as a guide for motorists, it now has versions throughout Europe, Asia, North and South America.

In March, it announced that it would suspend operations in Russia due to the war, just a few months after launching its first directory in Moscow.

