The mighty Nigeria hopes to take advantage of the opening win when they take on Sudan

Nigeria lit up a hitherto stable Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday when they beat Egypt 1-0, thanks to a clinical strike by Kelechi Iheanacho, who installed the team as one of the favorites to win the trophy. Follow FRANCE 24’s live blog about Nigeria’s match against Sudan at 17.00 local time (GMT + 1).

Nigeria is without a doubt one of the biggest forces in African football, as evidenced by how they consistently outclassed Mo Salah’s Egypt in their opening match. They were unlucky enough to crash out of the Africa Cup of Nations 2019 in the semi-finals with a loss to the final winners, Algeria, and are determined to go all the way this time.

But while Nigeria are the firm favorites in today’s match, their opponent Sudan will seek outrage after a disappointing first match in which they made it 0-0 against Guinea-Bissau.

Read FRANCE 24’s live blog to follow the events at Roumdé Adjia Stadium in Garoua, Cameroon: