The Minister of Worldwide Cooperation mentioned that Egypt can “scale back” the worldwide meals disaster

Egyptian Minister of Worldwide Cooperation, Rania. Al-Mashat in an interview with France 24 in Abidjan, the financial capital of Ivory Coast. Though the battle in Ukraine threatens Egypt’s meals safety, the minister believes that the “preventive measures” taken by Cairo previously few years will assist “mitigate” the affect of a possible wheat scarcity. Al-Mashatalso referred to as for the COP27 local weather summit within the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh in November to be a shift from “commitments” to “implementation”.