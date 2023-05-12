The murder case of anti-apartheid activist Dulcie September remains unsolved after 35 years.

/ Shows

In December 2022, a French court dismissed a request filed by September’s family. They had sued the French state for gross negligence in hopes of reopening the investigation into her unsolved assassination.

September had campaigned hard for Europe to impose heavy sanctions on the South African regime and respect the arms embargo imposed by the United Nations. Was she murdered outside the ANC headquarters in Paris for investigating arms trafficking between France and South Africa? The activist had claimed that this illegal trafficking was coordinated at the South African embassy in Paris.

