The murder trial of former Burkina Faso President Compaore will begin on October 11

Burkina Faso’s former president in exile, Blaise Compaore, will stand trial starting October 11 for the murder of Thomas Sankara, the man he toppled in a 1987 coup, military prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Compaore and 13 others have been indicted by a military court for the death of the cult figure, whom some refer to as the African Che Guevara.

Tuesday’s announcement came in a statement from prosecutors at the military court in the capital, Ouagadougou. The process, which will be carried out in public, will begin at 9:00 am local time (and GMT), the statement added.

The file reached the desk of the city’s military prosecutors in April.

Compaore and 12 other people face charges of attacking state security, complicity in murder and complicity in the concealment of bodies.

Among those charged alongside Compaore is General Gilbert Diendere, Compaore’s former right-hand man and former chief of the elite Presidential Security Regiment (RSP) at the time of the coup.

Diendere is already serving a 20-year sentence in Burkina Faso for plotting a 2015 plot against the West African country’s transitional government.

He is believed to be the one who led the unit that killed Sankara.

Several other members of the presidential guard at that time will also join them in the dock.

But 34 years after the events in question, some of the defendants originally have already died, according to attorneys for the plaintiffs in the case.

Sankara seized power in a 1983 coup, but was assassinated on October 15, 1987, when he was 37 years old, in a coup led by Compaore.

Compaore was toppled in 2014 by a popular uprising after 27 years in power.

He has always denied ordering the murder of Sankara. But even mentioning Sankara’s name was taboo in Burkina Faso under his rule.

However, the case was reopened in 2015 with the installation of a transitional government and an arrest warrant was issued against Compaore in March 2016.

Compaore, now 70, currently lives in Côte d’Ivoire, where he fled after being overthrown and where he has obtained citizenship ever since. Unless you decide to appear for trial, you will be tried in absentia.

