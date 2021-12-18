The Netherlands will enter into Christmas ‘lockdown’ due to increase in variants of Omicron Covid-19

The Netherlands will enter a “lockdown” over the Christmas period to try to stop a rise in the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Saturday.

All nonessential shops, restaurants, bars, movie theaters, museums and theaters must close from Sunday through January 14, while schools must close until at least January 9, Rutte said.

The number of guests people are allowed in their home is also being reduced from four to two, except for Christmas Day on December 25.

“I’m here tonight in a dark mood,” Rutte told a televised news conference.

“To sum it up in one sentence, the Netherlands will be blocked again from tomorrow.”

“It is inevitable with the fifth wave and with Omicron spreading even faster than we feared. Now we must intervene as a precaution.”

The head of the Dutch sprout management team, Jaap van Dissel, told the press conference that the Omicron variant would overtake the Delta strain to become dominant in the Netherlands by the end of the year.

(AFP)