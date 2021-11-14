The new Glasgow Climate Pact offers some ‘progress’ but also ‘profound disappointment’

The sledgehammer eventually fell on the extended COP26 climate summit in Glasgow late Saturday night – a deal was reached, dubbed the Glasgow Climate Pact, which was welcomed by some but criticized by many others for not going far enough.

The long-awaited two-week COP26 climate conference in Scotland scored a huge victory on Saturday night when it settled international rules around carbon markets with the belated Glasgow Climate Pact agreement, more than 24 hours after the date. initial limit of COP26. But it left vulnerable countries in limbo over long-promised financial support from richer nations.

The 10-page deal came after India and China called for Article 36 of the pact to remove a reference to the “phase-out” of fossil fuel and coal subsidies. A watered-down version was approved Saturday night calling instead for “phasing out” the use of coal.

India’s Environment and Climate Minister Bhupender Yadav said the revision reflected the “national circumstances of emerging economies.”

“We did our best to achieve a consensus that is reasonable for developing countries and reasonable for climate justice,” he said, alluding to the fact that rich nations have historically emitted the most greenhouse gases.

“It is still quite historical that fossil fuels are mentioned in this final version of the COP26 resolution, as no COP text has mentioned fossil fuels, even though they are responsible for 90 percent of gas emissions. greenhouse effect, “said Valérie Dekimpe, Jowharenvironment editor.

The Basics of the Glasgow Climate Pact

The pact is not legally binding, but it sets the global agenda on climate change for the next decade.

It calls on countries to replace their national 2030 climate action targets with more ambitious emission reductions by the end of next year. It also asks them to meet the standards set by the 2015 Paris Agreement, which asked countries to make changes to keep global warming “well below” 2 ° C and aim for 1.5 ° C by the end of the year. 2022 to avoid a climate catastrophe.

Before COP26, the world was on track for a 2.7 ° C rise in temperatures by the end of the century.

“This is a fragile victory. Now we can say that we have kept 1.5 ° C alive. But its pulse is weak and it will only survive if we deliver on our promises and translate commitments into swift action, “said Alok Sharma, President of COP26.

We now have the Glasgow Climate Pact.

We have kept 1.5 in range, but the pulse is weak.

Now countries must meet and fulfill the commitments made at # COP26.

Read the full speech by the president of # COP26 @ AlokSharma_RDG 👇

– COP26 (@ COP26) November 13, 2021

More than 40 countries have pledged to phase out carbon, the main source of greenhouse gas emissions. Signatories to the agreement include heavy coal users Poland, Ukraine and Vietnam.

Developed countries said they would phase out coal in the 2030s, and developing countries committed to a post-2040 timeline. Australia, in particular, did not commit to phase out the use of coal.

At least 20 countries, including Italy, Canada, the US and Denmark, along with public financial institutions, vowed to stop funding fossil fuel industries abroad by the end of 2022, diverting cash towards clean energy.

“European wealth was built on coal, and if we don’t get rid of coal, European death will also be built on coal. If we look at the conclusions drawn today, we are going to work very hard to get rid of coal, and I think this conclusion will help us to work in that direction, “said EU climate chief Frans Timmermans, speaking at COP26.

“The European community will be firmly committed to that, not only within the European Union, but also with our partners around the world.”

“We are going to work very hard to get rid of coal and I think this conclusion will help us to work in that direction,” says EU climate chief Frans Timmermans pic.twitter.com/8fDJVo84PR

– TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) November 13, 2021

The COP26 agreement also saw progress in creating carbon markets and the introduction of greater transparency on how countries report on their climate targets.

Countries that account for 90 percent of world GDP have committed to achieving net zero emissions by the middle of this century. Among them, the key was India’s promise to achieve net zero emissions by 2070. New Delhi said it would start with a massive expansion of renewable energy over the next 10 years until it accounts for 50 percent of total use, thereby reducing its emissions. by 2030 per 1 billion tonnes (out of a current total of around 2.5 billion).

Rapidly developing Nigeria also promised net zero emissions by 2060.

Helping vulnerable nations

The Glasgow agreement also agrees to fund the Santiago Network, which will connect vulnerable developing countries with those that can provide the technical assistance, knowledge and resources they will need to address climate risks and avoid, minimize and address losses and future damage.

The pact also called on richer countries to “urgently and significantly expand” their financial strategies to adapt to new situations caused by climate change and at least double it from 2019 levels by 2025.

The text stresses that developed countries must increase funding for nations already suffering from the effects of climate change beyond the current target of $ 100 billion. Includes measures for vulnerable countries to help them pursue cleaner energy goals, cope with the effects of climate change, and address the dangers they face as a result of related storms, floods, droughts and sea level rise with the weather.

Ani Dasgupta, president of the World Resources Institute, a US-based think tank, said in a statement that COP26 “finally put the critical issue of loss and damage directly on the main stage.”

But “to meet the needs of vulnerable countries, it is critical that the Glasgow dialogues are more than just a speech and lead to recommendations on the scale of funding needed,” he added.

The ‘Glasgow Advances’

Some 42 world leaders, including those from the US, India, Australia, Turkey, the EU and China, whose countries collectively account for 70 percent of global GDP, agreed to a UK-led plan to accelerate clean technology and affordable worldwide by 2030. The first five targets set for 2030 have been dubbed the “Glasgow breakthroughs” and address more than 50 percent of global emissions.

Its aim is to dramatically accelerate innovation and the deployment of clean technologies in five key sectors of the economy: energy, road transport, steel, hydrogen and agriculture.

The goal of Glasgow Breakthroughs:

Clean energy is the most affordable and reliable option for all countries to meet their energy needs efficiently by 2030. Zero-emission vehicles are the new norm. They must be accessible, affordable and sustainable in all regions by 2030. Near-zero steel is the preferred choice in world markets, with efficient use and near-zero steel production established and growing in all regions to 2030. Affordable renewable and low carbon hydrogen available globally by 2030. Sustainable and climate-smart agriculture will be the most attractive and widely adopted option by farmers around the world by 2030.

What does the covenant mean to ordinary people?

Not much in the short term. In the long term, it keeps alive the possibility of limiting global warming and helping protect people from the worst effects of climate change by preventing the most damaging floods and storms, coastal erosion, water scarcity and heat waves that will bring increased temperatures.

In the words of the EU’s Timmermans, it is about “avoiding a future for our children and grandchildren that is unlivable”.

Thousands of people took to the streets to pressure conference participants and, in fact, helped drive the progress of the pact. There were large protests in Glasgow, with the Fridays for Future march and the Global Day of Action on Saturday significantly exceeding expected numbers. But in the end, those hoping for a decisive change were disappointed.

“COP26 is over. Here’s a short summary: Blah, blah, blah. But the real work continues outside of these corridors. And we will never give up, never, ”climate activist Greta Thunberg tweeted from Glasgow after the deal was closed.

“This commitment on coal had been a bright spot in this package. It pains me a lot to see that bright spot dim. We accept this change with the greatest reluctance,” said envoy for the Marshall Islands, in grave danger, Tina Stege.

Even the conference organizers recognized its shortcomings.

COP26 President Sharma was excited when he announced that the final deal had been made and apologized to delegates for the rushed process. “I apologize for the way this process has developed and I am deeply sorry. I understand the deep disappointment, “he said.

“We witnessed something quite amazing with COP26 President Alok Sharma, voice cracking with emotion, apologizing to vulnerable nations for how the process unfolded,” Dekimpe said. “They thought there was a deal that was stronger on fossil fuels, but then all of a sudden we have India and China saying, ‘Wait, we want to change the reference to fossil fuels.’ It was a very emotional and dramatic end to COP26 ”.

“It’s a mixed report card,” agreed climatologist Jean Jouzel, former vice chair of the Scientific Working Group of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), speaking to FRANCE 24. “There have been some important advances, such as the finalization of the rules. of the Paris Agreement with the famous Article 6, which deals with carbon emissions. And there has been some action on forests, metals, and fossil fuels. But I think the deal has been clouded by the last minute change of mind on coal. “

The COP26 climate agreement is ‘a clear betrayal of the millions suffering from the climate crisis’

Fanny Petitbon, a climate expert at the NGO CARE France, took a few hits when she spoke to Jowharon Sunday. “What happened yesterday is a clear betrayal of the millions of people suffering from the climate crisis.”

“Governments, NGOs, indigenous communities, we all come together in the midst of a global pandemic waiting for world leaders to take responsibility for tackling the climate crisis. But what we witnessed was how rich countries harassed and blocked funding for the most vulnerable people in developing countries facing extreme weather catastrophes. “