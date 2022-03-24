The New York attorney general who has resigned says Trump is “guilty” of multiple felonies

The attorney general who resigned from a criminal investigation into the former US president’s business practices said that Donald Trump “is guilty of numerous criminal violations,” according to his resignation letter published Wednesday by The New York Times.

Mark Pomerantz, who led the New York investigation into Trump’s finances, resigned on February 23 along with Carrie Dunn, the other attorney general in the case.

Pomerantz’s letter said he resigned due to the decision of the new Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg not to proceed with the billionaire’s Republican trial.

And he wrote in the letter, which was published in full by the American newspaper, that this decision “contradicts the public interest.”

“The team investigating Mr. Trump has no doubts about whether he committed crimes – he did,” Pomerantes wrote.

The investigation investigated whether Trump fraudulently overvalued multiple assets to secure loans and then undervalued them to reduce taxes.

It was fired by Bragg’s predecessor Cyrus Vance, with Bragg taking over the issue when he took office in January.

When Dunn and Pomerants resigned last month, a Bragg spokesman said the investigation was “ongoing”.

The Times reported that he told aides the case could move forward if new evidence emerged or a Trump insider decided to turn against the former president.

But Pomerantz wrote, “It is unlikely that events will occur that would change the nature of the case…there are always additional facts to be pursued.”

The decision not to prosecute, he added, “would eliminate any future possibilities for Mr. Trump to be prosecuted for the criminal conduct we are investigating.”

The 75-year-old Republican has not been charged and has repeatedly described the case as a political manhunt by a Democratic attorney general.

In July last year, the Trump Organization and its longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, were indicted on 15 counts of felony fraud and tax evasion.

They have pleaded not guilty, and Weisselberg’s trial is due to begin in the middle of this year.

The criminal investigation into Trump is very similar to the civil investigation being conducted by New York State Attorney General Letitia James, also a Democrat.

It said in January that its investigation had uncovered “significant evidence” of fraudulent or misleading practices at the Trump Organization.

James can sue the Trump Organization for damages for any alleged financial misconduct, but he cannot file criminal charges.

Trump has so far kept Americans guessing about whether he intends to seek the Republican presidential nomination again, but a group of legal investigations threatens to complicate any attempt to run for another White House election in 2024.

(AFP)