The next generation space telescope James Webb folds up mirrors

The James Webb Space Telescope completed its two-week expansion phase on Saturday and unfolded the last mirror panel when it is ready to study each phase of cosmic history.

The engineering team cheered back at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, Maryland when NASA announced on Twitter that the last wing had been deployed.

Two weeks after the launch, @NASAWebb has reached its next biggest milestone: the mirrors have been completed and the next generation telescope has taken its final shape.

Next for Webb? Five months of adjustment and calibration before we start getting pictures: pic.twitter.com/BOj5O1HS37

– NASA (@NASA) January 8, 2022

“I’m emotional about it – what a fantastic milestone,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, a senior NASA engineer, during the live video stream as stargazers around the world celebrated.

Because the telescope was too large to fit in a rocket’s nose cone in its operational configuration, it was transported folded.

Development has been a complex and challenging task – the most daunting such project ever attempted, according to NASA.

“We still have work to do,” NASA said as the wing was locked in place. “When the final barrier is secure, NASA Webb will be fully deployed in space.”

The most powerful space telescope ever built and the successor to Hubble, Webb exploded in an Ariane 5 rocket from French Guiana on December 25 and is on its way to its orbit, one million miles (1.5 million kilometers) from Earth.

Although Webb will reach its space destination, known as the second Lagrange point, within a few weeks, it still has about five and a half months left to install.

The next step includes aligning the telescope’s optics and calibrating its scientific instruments.

Distant parts of the universe

Its infrared technology will allow it to see the first stars and galaxies formed 13.5 billion years ago, giving astronomers new insight into the universe’s earliest epoch.

Earlier this week, the telescope deployed its five-layer solar shield – a 70-foot (21-meter) long, dragon-shaped device that acts as an umbrella and ensures that Web’s instruments are kept in the shadows so that they can detect faint infrared signals from distant parts of the universe.

The solar shield will be permanently placed between the telescope and the sun, earth and moon, with the side facing the sun built to withstand 230 degrees Fahrenheit (110 degrees Celsius).

Visible and ultraviolet light emitted by the very first luminous objects has been stretched by the expansion of the universe and arrives today in the form of infrared, which Webb is equipped to detect with unsurpassed clarity.

Its mission also includes the study of distant planets to determine their origin, evolution and habitability.

NASA’s telescope blog said Saturday’s procedure was “the last of the major deployments at the observatory.”

“Its completion will set the stage for the remaining five and a half months of commissioning, which consists of stabilizing at a stable operating temperature, aligning the mirrors and calibrating the scientific instruments.”

(AFP)