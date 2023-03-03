The Nigerian opposition renews calls to annul the election consequence

Nigeria’s opposition renewed requires the election consequence to be annulled on Thursday, a day after the nation introduced its newly elected president.

“We gained the election and we’ll show it to Nigerians,” Labor candidate Peter Obi advised a information convention within the capital. He mentioned the election can be remembered as one of the controversial in Nigeria’s historical past and was marred by some irregularities.

Hours later, second-place candidate Atiku Abubakar of the HDP rejected defeat and mentioned he was consulting along with his lawyer on learn how to problem the consequence.

“I’ve come to the conclusion that the processes and outcomes of the presidential and Nationwide Meeting elections that occurred final Saturday had been grossly flawed in all respects and due to this fact have to be challenged,” he advised reporters within the capital, Abuja.

At the very least 4 different events be part of them in difficult the outcomes. They’ve three weeks from the day the ultimate consequence of the attraction is introduced.

However an election can solely be annulled whether it is confirmed that the nationwide electoral fee largely did not observe the regulation and acted in ways in which may have modified the result. Not one of the outcomes of the presidential elections in Nigeria have been overturned by the nation’s Supreme Courtroom.

The opposition mentioned the delay in importing outcomes from the nation’s 177,000 polling stations to the Electoral Faculty portal may have given solution to vote rigging. They mentioned there was additionally voter intimidation and circumstances the place folks had been prevented from voting in any respect.

YIAGA Africa, Nigeria’s largest election observer, mentioned that whereas there was a discrepancy in leads to Rivers and Imo states between the data gathered by observers on the bottom and the outcomes introduced by the Electoral Faculty, it was not sufficient to affect the ultimate consequence of the election. group. Nevertheless, the problems noticed could possibly be simply the tip of the iceberg, she mentioned.

Analysts mentioned President-elect Bola Tinubu of the ruling social gathering gained 37% of the vote in final weekend’s elections and can be Nigeria’s first president to take workplace with lower than 50%. The principle opposition candidate, Atiku Abubakar, obtained 29% of the vote, whereas third-placed Obi received 25%, in keeping with official outcomes.

Tinubu, 70, faces a divided nation and plenty of younger Nigerians doubt he can enhance financial alternatives for all, not to mention scale back violence and corruption in a rustic that is without doubt one of the world’s main suppliers of oil.

Because the opposition wept on Thursday, Nigerians had been uncharacteristically apathetic. In contrast to after earlier elections the place folks took to the streets to rejoice or protest, the streets of Abuja had been largely empty with every day life happening. Tinubu’s supporters consider he gained pretty and will probably be sworn in as president on Could 29.

“We voted for him and he took the oath. Now it is his flip to assist us and see the way in which Nigeria is struggling,” mentioned Gbemisola Olabugun, a water vendor in Lagos Metropolis. “He ought to look into the whole lot to please and make life simple for all of us.”

Nevertheless, opposition supporters nonetheless hoped the vote can be overturned.

“For me, Obi is my boss,” mentioned Shima Ikoemi, a Labor supporter. “We’ll be right here when he is declared the winner,” he mentioned.

(AP)