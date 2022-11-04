The Nile beneath risk: A more in-depth have a look at Egypt’s water disaster

Beginning on November 6, Egypt will host the COP27 Local weather Change Convention. Almost 100 heads of state are anticipated to reach within the Crimson Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.
Egypt itself has been instantly affected by the consequences of local weather change, as water shortages threaten agriculture. The waters of the Nile, a logo of prosperity in Egypt since historical instances, are not adequate to satisfy the wants of the rising inhabitants.
Our reporters Edward Dropsey, Justin Papen, and Matthew Thompson report.