The opponents within the Ethiopian Tigray battle agreed to an armistice

The African Union mediator mentioned, on Wednesday, after prolonged talks in South Africa, that the opponents within the brutal two-year battle in Ethiopia’s Tigray have agreed to a truce.

The AU mediator, former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, mentioned that “the 2 events to the Ethiopian battle have formally agreed to a cessation of hostilities in addition to systematic, orderly, clean and coordinated disarmament.”

He informed a information convention that the settlement represented a brand new “daybreak” for Ethiopia.

The week-long talks have been the primary formal dialogue to finish a struggle that has killed tons of of hundreds of individuals and unleashed a humanitarian disaster.

The Tigray rebels praised the deal and mentioned that they had made “concessions”.

“We’re able to implement and expedite this settlement,” mentioned the top of their delegation, Getachew Reda.

“As a way to deal with the ache of our individuals, now we have made concessions as a result of now we have to construct belief.”

“Finally, the truth that now we have reached some extent the place now we have now signed an settlement speaks volumes in regards to the willingness of each side to place the previous behind them to chart a brand new path to peace,” mentioned Reda.

The battle erupted on November 4, 2020, when Addis Ababa despatched its forces into Tigray after the Tigray Individuals’s Liberation Entrance, the regional ruling occasion, was accused of attacking federal military camps.

The talks have been as a result of final till Sunday however have been prolonged.

(AFP)