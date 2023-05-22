The Palestinian Ministry reports three Palestinian deaths in West Bank by Israeli forces.

According to Palestinian sources, the Israeli army carried out an overnight raid in the occupied West Bank, resulting in the death of three Palestinian fighters.

The Palestinian health ministry identified the fighters killed in the Balata refugee camp in Nablus as Muhammad Abu Zaytoun (32), Fathi Abu Rizk (30), and Abdullah Abu Hamdan (24).

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah party, said that the three were among the group’s “fighters”.

The Israeli army did not immediately comment when contacted by AFP. The West Bank has been occupied by Israel since the 1967 Six-Day War.

Approximately three million Palestinians reside there, along with about 490,000 Israelis in settlements considered to be illegal under international law.

The recent deaths occurred just over a week after a fragile ceasefire agreement was reached between Israel and the Islamic Jihad militant group, ending a five-day cross-border conflict.

Since the start of the year, there have been at least 153 Palestinian deaths, 20 Israeli deaths, one Ukrainian death, and one Italian death in violence linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including combatants and civilians on the Palestinian side and mostly civilians and three members of the Arab minority on the Israeli side, according to an AFP count compiled from official sources on both sides.

(AFP)