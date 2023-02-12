The Palestinian president urges the world to “cease the Israeli aggression” amid the division of the Arab League

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday accused Israel of “crossing all crimson strains” within the occupied West Financial institution and East Jerusalem, and urged world leaders to place an finish to its actions.

The Palestinian Authority president advised a gathering of the Arab League in Cairo that the worldwide neighborhood should “shield” the Palestinian individuals and “put an finish to Israeli aggression… (and) unilateral measures.”

“The Israeli intransigence and practices crossed all crimson strains,” he stated through the assembly, which was attended by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Jordan’s King Abdullah II.

Final yr was the deadliest yr within the West Financial institution because the United Nations started monitoring casualties within the territory in 2005.

The Israeli-Palestinian battle has seen a minimum of 43 Palestinians killed – together with attackers, militants and civilians – this yr, in response to AFP figures.

9 Israeli civilians, together with three youngsters and one Ukrainian, had been killed throughout the identical interval, in response to an AFP tally primarily based on official statements.

In a video tackle, UN Secretary-Basic Antonio Guterres reiterated the group’s “clear worldwide place towards unilateral measures,” citing “unlawful settlements in East Jerusalem” particularly.

Al-Sisi – whose nation retains its conventional function as a mediator within the Center East – pledged to “proceed to work with the 2 sides of the battle to revive the political course of and restore calm within the West Financial institution and Gaza.”

Abdullah, whose nation performs the function of custodian of Islamic and Christian holy websites in Jerusalem, stated Arab leaders ought to “mobilize efforts to assist the steadfastness of our brothers” within the Palestinian territories.

US President Joe Biden advised Abdullah final week that Washington helps the “two-state resolution” within the Palestinian-Israeli battle.

Abbas added, “Mr. Biden tells me he helps the two-state resolution, however then does completely nothing.”

The 2-state resolution means dismantling Israeli settlements within the occupied West Financial institution, in addition to dividing Jerusalem, which Israel rejects as a result of it considers the town its unified capital.

The Arab League itself has been divided on relations with Israel since 2020 when the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco normalized relations with the Jewish state underneath the US-brokered Abraham Accords, after years of creating relations between Egypt and Jordan.

(AFP)