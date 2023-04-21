The paramilitary RSF in Sudan has consented to a 3-day ceasefire for humanitarian reasons.

The paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan has announced a 72-hour ceasefire on humanitarian grounds, starting from 6 a.m. local time on Friday. This offers a possible break from the six-day military conflict that has been taking place with the Sudanese army. The RSF stated, “The truce coincides with the blessed Eid Al-Fitr (Muslim holiday) … to open humanitarian corridors to evacuate citizens and give them the opportunity to greet their families.” The group also said that it acted in “self-defense” to repel a coup attempt and is committed to a “complete ceasefire” during the truce. The Sudanese army has not yet commented on this. So far, more than 330 people have lost their lives in the violent power struggle that erupted last weekend between two formerly allied leaders of Sudan’s ruling military junta. The most intense battles between the army and the RSF have occurred in and around Khartoum, one of Africa’s biggest urban areas, and in Darfur, which still bears the scars of a long conflict that ended three years ago. (REUTERS)