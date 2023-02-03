The Paris 2024 Olympic torch relay begins in Marseille after arriving from Greece by sea

On Friday, the organizers introduced that the Paris Olympics torch relay will begin within the coastal metropolis of Marseille, in southern France, in April 2024, after arriving by ship from Greece.

The Olympic flame is touring in a sail. As an alternative of arriving by land, the symbolic flame that can take the Paris Video games 2024 out to the seas will take to the seas from its birthplace in Greece, arriving aboard a tall three-masted ship within the French port of Marseille.

Paris organizers introduced the torch journey on Friday on the metropolis corridor in Marseille, a former Greek colony based 2,600 years in the past.

In response to custom, the flame could be lit by the solar’s rays at a ceremony in historical Olympia. The organizers mentioned the Olympic flame will then be transported to Athens and throughout the Mediterranean to the well-known previous port of Marseille, the place the flame will probably be greeted by a fleet of boats alongside the French coast.

She’s going to head to the Marseille marina – the place the Olympic crusing competitions will probably be held – and the Marseille stadium, which is able to host the Olympic soccer matches, in accordance with the organizers.

It’ll then be flown overland within the conventional torch relay, earlier than arriving in Paris to gentle the cauldron and formally open the 2024 Video games, which happen on July 26-August. 11.

Friday’s announcement got here because the Normal Meeting of Ukraine’s Nationwide Olympic Committee meets in Kyiv to debate a potential boycott of Paris 2024 if Russian athletes are allowed to compete.

The Worldwide Olympic Committee final week sought to chart a path for athletes from Russia and Belarus who didn’t actively help the warfare in Ukraine to affix the Paris Video games. This has sparked robust objections from Ukraine, which desires to ban these nations from most worldwide sports activities.

(AP)