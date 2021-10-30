The people of Normandy are committed to letting the rising sea enter

Sea level is expected to rise one meter by 2100 as a direct consequence of global warming. This will be a key theme at the UN’s COP26 environmental summit, which begins in Glasgow on Sunday. French organizations and communities are already working hard to find solutions to the impending flood. The French town of Quiberville-sur-Mer in Normandy has taken an unconventional approach: letting the sea in rather than building walls to keep it out.

Houses perched on chalk cliffs facing the English Channel overlook the waves that crash loudly onto a pebble beach. The fields, crossed by the river Saâne, stretch as far as the eye can see in this commune in the north of the French region of Normandy. The small town of Quiberville, with a population of 2,400 in summer and just 550 in winter, is full of life on a late October morning. Local residents and tourists are on the beach, enjoying a beautiful fall day. With the sun, tourists, and rolling fields, it’s easy to forget the sword of Damocles looming over this small community – the rising sea.

If global warming continues on its current trajectory, sea levels could rise as much as one meter by 2100, according to the latest predictions by UN climate experts. This would profoundly transform the French coast, and Quiberville is on the front line.

“The city is already at risk, both from floods from the sea and floods from the Saâne on the land side. We also have the problem of erosion of the cliffs,” said Stéphane Costa, a professor at the University of Caen who has been studying the erosion of the coast. in Normandy for decades, in an interview with FRANCE 24.

“This will be further aggravated by global warming. Rising sea levels will not only increase the risk of flooding, but will also prevent the river from draining. At the same time, more waves will hit the bottom of the cliffs and accelerate erosion. “he explained. “High tides and storms will also increase in number and intensity.”

An unprecedented project

In an attempt to work with the sea rather than against it, Quiberville is at the center of an unprecedented project in France. Instead of erecting barriers or walls to protect itself from the rising waves, the city has decided to let the sea in. With the help of French and EU state funding, it has embarked on a major shakeup that includes moving some houses in an attempt to adjust to the reality of living with global warming.

The town was once protected by a large road that acted as a dike between the beach and the land with the river passing through a “nozzle”, a kind of narrow funnel, to reach the sea. The bottoms of the chalk cliffs were reinforced with concrete for several meters as protection.

At Quiberville, a leveled road creates a boundary between land and sea. © Cyrielle Cabot, France 24

Starting in 2025, the nozzle will be replaced by a wide bridge. This will make it easier for the river to reach the sea and, more importantly, for the sea to flow towards land at high tide.

One of the main objectives of this measure is to reduce flooding. “This new channel will increase the river flow at low tide and therefore limit the risk of flooding,” Régis Leymarie, deputy director of the Conservatoire du Littoral group behind the project, told FRANCE 24. direction, the sea will be able to penetrate the land in a controlled way. “

The second objective is that “creating contact points between freshwater and seawater allows an explosion of biodiversity,” Leymarie said. “This is going to restore spawning grounds for fish and nursery areas for birds.”

Since 2017, the Conservatoire du Littoral, a public organization dedicated to ensuring the protection of coastal areas and lake shores, has been working on “flexible coastal management” in 10 different locations in France, with projects aimed at return the reclaimed lands to the sea. In the Bay of Lancieux in Brittany, for example, instead of repairing a dike, the group aims to let water enter agricultural polders to create salt meadows.

From ‘resistance’ to ‘adaptation’

The new project marks a complete policy change for Quiberville Mayor Jean-François Bloc. Since he took office 34 years ago, Bloc had one word in mind when people spoke to him about rising waters: “Concrete.”

“It was always concrete, concrete and more concrete, to hold up better,” he explained to FRANCE 24. But as weather patterns changed, so did his approach. “It took me a while, but I finally understood that we will not be able to go on as if we were going indefinitely.”

The son of a local butcher, Bloc has witnessed the fragility of the existing systems in the area on several occasions. In 1977, a storm coincided with a very high tide that caused severe damage to the levee. Twenty-two years later it was the Saâne’s turn to overflow, swollen by the heavy rains that caused major floods in 1999.

“I had to help people get out of their houses through the windows and bring food to people in a boat,” he recalled. Fading signs showing how high the water level reached during those floods are still posted on various buildings in the city.

“Every time there is a storm, we rebuild and strengthen it,” said Bloc. “But as the water rises and the storms get stronger and stronger due to global warming, it is clear that this is no longer enough.”

Walking along the dike, there are clear indications that confirm Bloc’s conclusion. In one place, a rock has been ejected from its shaft. “It was pushed by the waves at high tide,” explained the mayor. A little further, cracks have appeared in the road. “I have finally come to terms with all this. We must not resist any longer, we must accept the reality of this rising water and adapt to it,” he said.

At Quiberville, the levee shows signs of weakness. © Cyrielle Cabot, France 24

“With the increase in water levels predicted by scientists, the retreat inland will be inevitable,” agreed Costa. “By protecting the coast, we are only buying a little time.”

The Quiberville project is innovative and makes sense, according to Costa. “It shows that by anticipating, we can implement smart and attractive projects for the reorganization of the territory,” he said.

Camping dilemma

A first step is to move a municipal campsite located a few steps from the sea, just behind the dike road. “In 1999, just after we finished renovating it, it was completely destroyed. The water reached 1.6 meters, the caravans floated,” said Bloc. The camp will be completely dismantled in 2024 and a new one will be built 700 meters higher on the cliffs of Quiberville.

Although he is convinced that it is the right thing to do, the mayor does not hide his concern. “This camp is a very important part of our livelihood, it is one of our main sources of income and our main economic activity. It only represents eight jobs. That is no small thing for a people like ours,” he explained. “Some people have been coming to the camp for more than 50 years. Obviously, for them, this is a difficult decision to accept.”

When talking about the site of the future camp, Bloc manages to smile. “But it is also an opportunity to renew ourselves. The new campsite will be more modern, more oriented to RVs. There will be mobile homes, a swimming pool,” he said.

Régis Leymerie (right) and Jean-François Bloc at the site of the future Quiberville campsite. © Cyrielle Cabot, France 24

Eroded cliffs

High on the white chalk cliffs of Quiberville, houses are also threatened as a result of erosion. When asked about this problem, Bloc is much more defeatist. “We can do whatever we want, we won’t be able to do much more than slow down the process,” he said sadly.

“Erosion eats away about 40 centimeters of the cliffs every year,” Costa explained. “At the bottom, the waves hit the cliff and weaken it. At the top, it is the pressure of urbanization and infiltration of rainwater that is causing concern.”

Bloc has already had to ask three families to leave their homes for security reasons; The last time in July 2020. “Today when someone comes to see me for a buying project on the cliff, I am not lying. I warn buyers that they will only be able to see a beautiful sunset for the next 20 or 30 years. “

An imminent danger order was issued for this house, located just steps from the cliff edge, in July 2020. © Cyrielle Cabot, France 24

In total, around 40 homes in the department are at risk of collapsing due to the pressure of erosion, according to 2020 estimates from the Center for Studies and Expertise on Risks, Environment, Mobility and Urban Planning (Cerema) and the Seine Maritime Department. Directorate of Territories and Sea (DDTM).

What will Quiberville be like in 20, 30 or 50 years? The cliffs will have retreated significantly but below there will be “a beautiful natural space, where many tourists will come to walk to observe migratory birds and enjoy the sea,” Leymarie said optimistically.

