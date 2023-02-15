The pinnacle of the World Well being Group angrily denies that it has quietly halted the investigation into the origins of Covid

The pinnacle of the World Well being Group stated on Wednesday after a report suggesting it had deserted the analysis, the WHO will proceed to press till it finds a solution to how the COVID-19 pandemic started.

“We have to preserve pushing till we get the reply,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus informed reporters, referring to the seek for the origins of the virus that first emerged in China in late 2019.

Fixing the thriller of the place SARS-CoV-2 got here from and the way it started spreading amongst people is seen as very important to avoiding future pandemics.

The 2 most important, hotly debated theories centered on the virus spreading naturally from bats to an intermediate animal and into people, or escaping as a result of a lab accident.

However an article on the Nature web site on Tuesday famous that the WHO had “quietly halted the second section of its long-awaited scientific investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“There isn’t any second section,” Maria van Kerkhove, a WHO professional main the company’s response to Covid, was quoted as saying.

Within the report, she stated the WHO had deliberate to work in phases, however “that plan has modified,” including that “insurance policies world wide have impeded progress in understanding the origins.”

Van Kerkhove responded angrily on Wednesday when requested in regards to the article, attributing the reason that the World Well being Group had halted analysis on its origin to “a reporting error, which is basically troubling as a result of it is inflicting some inaccurate headlines.”

“The World Well being Group has not given up on finding out the origins of Covid-19, we have not, and we can’t,” she stated.

WHO carried out the primary section of the investigation by sending a crew of worldwide consultants to Wuhan, China, in January 2021 to provide the primary section report, written collectively with their Chinese language counterparts.

Whereas the preliminary plan was to ship a second crew, Van Kerkhove stated the WHO modified ways and determined as a substitute to create a crew of scientists with an expanded scope to analyze new pathogens and examine tips on how to forestall future pandemics, whereas persevering with to analyze Covid. Origins -19.

The Scientific Advisory Group on the Origins of Novel Pathogens (SAGO) was created “to conduct an unbiased evaluation of the origins of Covid-19, but additionally to work extra broadly to create a framework for understanding the origins of any future pandemic and pandemic pathogen,” Van Kerkhove stated.

“We are going to proceed to name on nations to not politicize this work, however we’d like the cooperation of our colleagues in China to advance this work,” she stated.

Tedros stated there are two causes not to surrender on the asset hunt.

The primary was scientific, he stated: “We have to know the way this began as a way to forestall the subsequent.”

The second is ethical: thousands and thousands of individuals misplaced their lives, many extra suffered, and the entire world grew to become hostage to a virus.

“It is extremely morally necessary that we all know how we misplaced our family members.”

(AFP)