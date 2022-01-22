‘The Predator’ vs. ‘Bon Gamin’: Ngannou Receives Gane in Heavyweight UFC Event

Cameroonian fighter Francis Ngannou, known as “The Predator”, will take on Frenchman “Bon Gamin” Ciryl Gane in his first heavyweight defense of the UFC 270 title on Saturday night. Both fighters once trained together in Paris – Ngannou used to be a homeless migrant in the French capital – before continuing his careers in the United States.

An exciting heavyweight title fight is the title of the UFC’s first pay-per-view event in 2022.

UFC 270, on Saturday night in Anaheim, California, has champion Francis Ngannou from Cameroon, who is knocked out from Las Vegas, against the temporary title holder Ciryl Gane from Paris.

Ngannou (16-3) boasts perhaps the most terrifying power the UFC has ever seen. His run in four games to a title shot all ended in knockouts, with the longest match in one minute, 11 seconds.

His coronation came at UFC 260 in March last year, when Stipe Miocic entered the second round before Ngannou also knocked him out.

Gane (10-0) has meanwhile been on a desperate rise through the ranks. The former kickboxer has used his reach to keep his opponents out of balance and win seven straight games since his 2019 UFC debut.

Seven of them have come through goals. This includes his last time-out, when Gane defeated Derrick Lewis at UFC 265 in August.

Ngannou opened as the -115 favorite at BetMGM but has been extended to +125 underdog with 64 percent of the total bets backing him while 65 percent of the handle has been bet on Gane. The story is similar to DraftKings, there

Ngannou is offered at +125 at the same time as it is backed by 51 percent and 69 percent respectively.

Exciting co-feature Gane claimed a pointless prop of an interim championship, created by UFC President Dana White because he was angry that Ngannou did not want to fight Gane on White’s preferred date. But there is no doubt that Gane is the real deal.

Tensions between Ngannou and White have not abated and have been an undercurrent leading to the event. Ngannou has been loud about his dissatisfaction with his salary.

This is the last fight on Ngannou’s current contract – if he loses. If he wins, he stays tied to the UFC through the “champion clause”, which keeps the title holders in the fold as long as they hold the belt.

Tonight’s co-feature match is also one you must not miss, as the flight weight title is at stake in a trilogy match. The first Mexican-born UFC champion, Brandon Moreno (19-5-2) from Tijuana, puts his belt on the line against the man from whom he took the gold, Brazil’s Deiveson Figueiredo.

