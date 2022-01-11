The President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, has died after being hospitalized

EU Parliament Speaker David Sassoli died early on Tuesday in a Italian hospital, his spokesman said on Twitter.

The 65-year-old Italian had been seriously ill in hospital for more than two weeks due to a dysfunction in his immune system.

“David Sassoli passed away at 01.15 on January 11 at the CRO in Aviano, Italy, where he was hospitalized,” tweeted his spokesman Roberto Cuillo.

“The date and place of the funeral will be announced within the next few hours.”

The former TV newsreader had been in hospital since December 26 due to “a serious complication due to a dysfunction of the immune system”, Cuillo had said on Monday, announcing that Sassoli’s official activities were suspended.

Sassoli was previously hospitalized with pneumonia for several weeks in September last year.

The European Parliament sits for a five-year period between elections, but the chair of the body serves part-time.

Sassoli had already announced that he would not seek re-election.

He was born on May 30, 1956 in Florence, Italy.

After a career of three decades as an Italian journalist, starting in newspapers and then switching to television and becoming a nationally known anchor, Sassoli became a Member of the European Parliament in 2009 and a speaker in 2019.

He was a member of the center-left Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, the second largest group in parliament after the center-right European People’s Party.

Although his role was speaker, he held the title of President of the European Legislature. His arrival in the House was traditionally announced in Italian as “Il Presidente”.

Unlike some EU officials, who speak English and French at public appearances, Sassoli had made a point of using Italian.

On Tuesday next week, MEPs are expected to hold the first vote on his successor.

(AFP)