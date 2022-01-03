The Prince Andrew Prosecutor’s legal agreement with Jeffrey Epstein was released

A woman who says she was sexually assaulted on Britain’s Prince Andrew by Jeffrey Epstein accepted $ 500,000 in 2009 to settle her lawsuit against the American millionaire and someone else “who could have been included as a potential defendant”, according to a court record that did not was sealed on Monday.

The prince’s lawyers say the language should prevent Virginia Giuffre from suing Andrew now, even though he was not a party to the original settlement.

The private legal deal in 2009 solved Giuffre’s allegations that Epstein had hired her as a teenager to be a sexual servant on his property in Palm Beach, Florida.

Andrew was not mentioned in that trial, but Giuffre had claimed in it that Epstein had flown her around the world for sexual encounters with many men “including royalty, politicians, academics, businessmen and / or professional and personal acquaintances.”

The settlement opened Monday does not mention Andrew either, but contains a single paragraph that says it protects everyone “who could have been included as a potential defendant” from being sued by Giuffre.

Attorney Andrew Brettler, who represents the prince, has told a judge in a federal court in Manhattan that the agreement should release Andrew “from all alleged responsibility.”

Attorney David Boies, representing Giuffre, said in a statement on Monday that the language of protecting potential defendants in the settlement between his client and Epstein was “irrelevant” to the prince’s mood, in part because the paragraph did not mention the prince and he did “do not know if the.

“He could not have been a ‘potential defendant’ in the settled case against Jeffrey Epstein, both because he was not subject to Florida jurisdiction and because the Florida case involved federal claims of which he was not a part,” Boies said. .

Boies said he wanted the Epstein-Giuffre agreement to be made public “to refute allegations made by Prince Andrews’ publicity campaign.

Giuffre sued the prince in August, saying he had sexually assaulted her several times in 2001 when she was 17.

The prince’s lawyers say Andrew has never sexually assaulted or assaulted Giuffre and that he “unequivocally denies Giuffre’s false accusations against him.”

They also wrote that Giuffre sued Andrew “for a further payday at his expense and at the expense of his next of kin. Epstein’s abuse of Giuffre does not justify her public campaign against Prince Andrew.”

Disputes over the request to reject the lawsuit are scheduled for Tuesday.

Recently, the prince’s lawyers have said that Giuffre should be denied legal action in the United States because she has lived most of the last two decades in Australia and can not really claim that she lives in Colorado, where her mother lives.

Judge Lewis A. Kaplan has rejected an attempt by lawyers to stop the progress of the trial and to subject Giuffre to a statement on her whereabouts.

In late 2019, Prince Andrew told BBC Newsnight that he had never had sex with Giuffre and said: “It did not happen.”

He said he “remembers nothing” of ever meeting her.

The interview got a lot of attention from critics who said that Andrew seemed insensitive to Epstein’s victims. Afterwards, the prince returned from royal duties.

A comment was sent to a spokesman for Giuffre’s lawyers and to Brettler.

Epstein, 66, took his own life in August 2019 while awaiting trial in the United States on allegations of sex trafficking that did not involve Andrew.

His ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, 60, was convicted last week in Manhattan of sex trafficking and allegations of conspiracy related to several women after a month-long trial. Giuffre was not one of the alleged victims in that case.

Judge Alison J. Nathan, who presided over the trial, asked lawyers on both sides to suggest when a date for the verdict should be set and when a trial should be scheduled for perjury charges that differed from the other charges that Maxwell faced.

The Associated Press does not usually identify people who say they are victims of sexual abuse if they do not choose to appear in public, as Giuffre has done.

(AP)