The PSG attacking trio of Messi, Neymar and Mbappé among the Ballon d’Or nominees

Six-time winner Lionel Messi and five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo were among the 30 names revealed Friday for the Ballon d’Or award.

The series favorites face competition that includes Kylian Mbappé, Neymar, Karim Benzema, Jorginho and N’Golo Kanté, who are also considered as leading runners in the list revealed by France Football magazine.

The prestigious award was not awarded in 2020 due to the pandemic.

There are also 20 women in the running for their own award to be announced in Paris on November 29.

French champions PSG can boast of Messi, this summer’s Copa América winner, and his teammates Mbappé and Neymar, who led the ambitious club to the quarterfinals of the Champions League last season.

Italian midfielder Jorginho gets the nod after helping Chelsea win the Champions League title, as well as playing a major role in Italy’s victory at the delayed Euro 2000.

His Chelsea teammate Kanté, player of the match in the Champions League semi-final and final, is also on the list.

Ronaldo, who was third in the 2019 Ballon d’Or vote behind Liverpool’s Messi and Virgil van Dijk, also sees his former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema nominated.

Also in the running are Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich, Europe’s top scorer with 41 goals, as well as Erling Braut Haaland of Dortmund, the best scorer in the Champions League with 10 goals.

England, a finalist for Euro 2020, is represented by Harry Kane, Mason Mount, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling.

Among women, 2019 winner Megan Rapinoe, whose team USA was eliminated from the Olympics in the quarterfinals, was not in the nominations.

Olympic gold medal winner Christine Sinclair from Canada is on the run.

Barcelona, ​​champions of the Champions League, are represented by Alexia Putellas, already chosen as the best player in UEFA, and Jennifer Hermoso, joint top scorer in the Champions League.

(AFP)