The Public Prosecutor says that the morality police in Iran has been disbanded

Iran has abolished the morality police, native media mentioned on Sunday, after greater than two months of protests sparked by the arrest of Mahsa Amini for allegedly violating the nation’s strict ladies’s costume code.

Ladies-led protests, which authorities have known as “riots”, have gripped Iran because the demise of the 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish origin on September 16, three days after she was arrested by Tehran’s morality police.

The Iranian Scholar Information Company quoted Legal professional Basic Mohammad Jaafar Montazeri as saying that “the morality police has nothing to do with the judiciary” and has been abolished.

His remark got here at a spiritual convention the place he responded to a participant who requested “why are the morality police shut down,” the report mentioned.

The morality police—formally referred to as the “Chest of Steerage” or “Steerage Patrol”—have been arrange underneath hardline President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, to “unfold a tradition of modesty and the veil,” the compulsory feminine head masking. The models began patrolling in 2006.

The announcement of its repeal got here a day after Montazeri mentioned that “parliament and the judiciary are working (on this difficulty)” on whether or not the legislation requiring ladies to cowl the top must be modified. President Ebrahim Raisi mentioned in televised remarks on Saturday that Iran’s republican and Islamic establishments are constitutionally well-established, “however there are methods to implement the structure that may be versatile.”

Hijabs turned obligatory 4 years after the 1979 revolution toppled the US-backed monarchy and created the Islamic Republic of Iran, and morality cops initially issued warnings earlier than starting to crack down on and arrest ladies 15 years in the past.

The etiquette groups have been often made up of males in inexperienced uniforms and girls in black chadors, the clothes that lined their heads and higher our bodies. The position of models has developed, nevertheless it has all the time been controversial even amongst presidential candidates.

Clothes requirements step by step modified, significantly underneath former reasonable President Hassan Rouhani, when it turned widespread to see ladies carrying skinny denims with free, colourful headscarves. However in July this 12 months, his successor, the ultra-conservative Raisi, known as for the mobilization of “all state establishments to implement the hijab legislation.”

Raisi charged on the time that “the enemies of Iran and Islam have focused the cultural and spiritual values ​​of society by spreading corruption.” Regardless of this, many ladies continued to bend the principles, letting the scarf slip over their shoulders or carrying skimpy garments. The suitability of pants, particularly in large cities and cities.

Saudi Arabia, Iran’s regional rival, has additionally used the morality police to implement ladies’s costume codes and different guidelines of habits. Since 2016, the drive there was sidelined in an effort by the Sunni kingdom to shed its hardline picture.

(AFP)