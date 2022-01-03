The resignation of the Prime Minister of Sudan leaves the military in full command

The resignation of the Prime Minister of Sudan leaves the military in full command and threatens a return to the repressive policy of the deposed regime of the strong man Omar al-Bashir, analysts say.

After months of street protests and violent raids that have claimed at least 57 lives, observers fear more bloodshed awaits after Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok resigns late on Sunday.

In his farewell speech on national television, Hamdok said he had tried to prevent Sudan “from slipping into disaster” but that it now stood at a “dangerous crossroads that threatens its survival”.

“Hamdok’s departure has left the military the sole commander of the country,” said Magdi al-Gizouli of the Rift Valley Institute. “Protesters will take to the streets again and will face more violence.”

Since its independence from Britain and Egypt in 1956, Sudan, now one of the world’s poorest countries, has mostly been under military rule with only rare democratic interludes.

It has navigated a fragile transition to complete civilian rule since veteran Bashir was ousted in April 2019 after an unprecedented wave of youth-led protests.

Bashir, who is wanted for war crimes in the Darfur region by the International Criminal Court, was arrested when Sudan took steps to rejoin the international community and obtain debt relief, foreign aid and investment.

But the already rocky transition derailed on October 25 when Sudan’s new de facto ruler, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, launched a coup and imprisoned Hamdok and his ministers.

The seizure triggered international condemnation and a new wave of street protests, with 57 people killed, hundreds injured and at least 13 women raped during renewed street riots.

“Facade removed”

Burhan restored Hamdok’s ouster and reinstated him on November 21, promising elections in mid-2023 – but the protest movement had lost all faith in both leaders and continued its demonstrations.

They accused civilian leader Hamdok, a former international economist, of “treason” and “legitimizing the coup regime”.

In the weeks since, Hamdok had failed to form a new government, and local media reported in recent days that he had not turned up in his office.

Gizouli said the parties to Sudan’s agreement in November had hoped it would “reduce agitation on the streets” and allow them to find a way to “rework the constitutional arrangements”.

“But all this did not happen,” he said.

Instead, Hamdok had found himself “paralyzed” and “could not get anything done, either politically or administratively.”

Some observers now fear that Hamdok’s departure signals a return to the kind of government Sudan saw under the Islamist-backed regime in Bashir.

Sudanese analyst Kholood Khair wrote on Twitter that Hamdok’s resignation “removes all facades that #SudanCoup generals can enjoy and presents this coup as anything but a return to Bashir’s Islamo-military policy.

“Although Sudan’s future is uncertain, clarity helps everyone see this coup for what it is.”

“The stakes are high”

Following Hamdok’s resignation, Britain’s Africa’s Africa minister Vicky Ford tweeted that she was “deeply saddened” by the departure of the man who “served Sudan and its people’s desire for a better future.

“Millions have been raising their voices since the 25/10 coup to demand civilian rule: security forces and other political actors must now respect these demands.”

The United States called on Sudanese leaders to “put aside differences, find consensus and ensure continued civilian rule.

“Sudan’s next prime minister and cabinet should be appointed in line with the constitutional declaration to meet the people’s goals of freedom, peace and justice,” the US Bureau of African Affairs said.

Activists have intensified their demands for more anti-military protests since Tuesday, urging protesters to return to the Khartoum presidential palace “until victory is achieved.”

Sudan’s military rulers, meanwhile, have given themselves expanded powers to stop dissent.

Burhan issued a decree late last month allowing security forces to arrest individuals “for crimes related to the state of emergency” that effectively ban street protests.

It also allows security forces to go in and search “any building or individual” and introduce “surveillance of all properties and facilities”.

“The stakes are now very high,” said Gizouli, who claimed that Hamdok had been “a possible mediator between all sides.”

“Now there is an open confrontation between security forces and the old system, excluding Omar al-Bashir, and a leaderless movement in the streets based on youth activism.”

John Prendergast, of The Sentry think tank, argued that foreign powers should not be passive.

“The longer the United States and the European Union wait to create consequences for the actions of the military rulers,” he wrote, “the more the regime consolidates its economic and political power, to the great detriment of the people of Sudan.”

(AFP)