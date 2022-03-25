The Roman massacre of Iai, one of the worst massacres of Jews during World War II

During World War II, one of the worst massacres of conflict in Eastern Europe occurred, in Iai II, Romania, where a tenth of the city’s population—more than 13,000 people—were murdered within a few days, simply because they were Jews. More than 80 years after Iasipogrom, most people in Romania know little about these atrocities, and the country’s violent right-wing party is growing in strength – like those who want to rewrite history. .

The Holocaust witnessed the cold-blooded murder of six million Jews. The worst tragedy occurred in Eastern Europe: in Poland, Ukraine, Hungary and Romania, it is estimated that up to 380,000 Jews were killed in Romania: most of them at the hands of the police, but others at the hands of ordinary citizens, with the complicity of the dictatorship he leads. by Ion Antonescu. One of the most violent episodes was Iașipogrom in the summer of 1941.

When Romania, an ally of the Third Reich, sent its army into neighboring Soviet-occupied Moldova, the Soviets bombed the city in retaliation. Yayo was the cradle of many fascist and anti-Semitic movements and the Jewish population was immediately targeted in retaliation, accused of being communist spies. Then the police attacked and were joined by crowds carrying axes and sticks, and many Jews were arrested and shot dead at the police headquarters, or thrown into the so-called death trains, where one was crammed on top of the other in terrible conditions – many die of heat, hunger, thirst and suffocation. A tenth of Iasi’s residents – more than 13,000 people – were massacred in a few days.

Other than historians, most people in Romania know very little about these atrocities. A law was passed to make Holocaust education compulsory in schools, but it has not yet been implemented.

Meanwhile, the country’s far-right party is gaining strength with nearly 10 percent of the vote in the December 2020 elections, and some are nostalgic for what is known as “Greater Romania” in the interwar period.

Drone photos: Octavian Koeman