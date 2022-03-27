The second black box was found at the China Eastern Airlines crash site

Rescue crews on Sunday found the second black box – the flight data recorder – from the wreckage of a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 that crashed into a mountainside in southern China.

Flight MU5735, with 132 people on board, was on its way from the southwestern city of Kunming to Guangzhou on the coast on Monday when it dived from a cruising altitude just as it was supposed to begin its descent.

There was little hope of finding any survivors. At a late-night news conference on Saturday, officials announced that all those on board, including nine crew members, had been confirmed dead.

The other black box – a cockpit voice recorder – was found on Wednesday, and was sent to Beijing for expert examination.

State media reported that the second black box was dug from a cliff at the crash site around 9:20 am local time (0120 GMT) in muddy conditions after rain in recent days.

According to official media, the device was found 40 meters from the impact site of the crash and 1.5 meters below the surface of the ground.

The black box has been sent to Beijing for examination, according to state media.

The accident was the deadliest air disaster in mainland China since 1994, when a China Northwest Airlines flight from Xian to Guangzhou crashed, killing all 160 people on board.

Authorities ordered to clamp down on online rumors about the crash, according to flight-tracking website FlightRadar24, the plane appeared to briefly withdrew from its landing before resuming its descent to the ground.

FlightRadar24 data showed the plane was dropping at a rate of 31,000 feet per minute.

Authorities said the pilots did not respond to repeated calls from air traffic controllers and nearby aircraft during the rapid descent.

The tragedy shocked the nation and sent its social media into exaggeration as netizens analyzed what few clues were known about.

China’s cyberspace watchdog has ordered internet platforms and websites to clamp down on internet users who spread rumors, conspiracy theories, and any online ridicule of the disaster.

Since the accident, authorities have banned users and closed accounts for dealing with more than 167,000 rumors, ranging from the deaths of seven company directors to divine prophecies of a plane crash at the end of March.

Experts say it was too early to determine the cause of the accident, and accidents are usually the result of a combination of factors.

China is leading the investigation of the accident. The United States was also invited to participate, as the Boeing 737-800 was designed and built there.

The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said it is working with US and Chinese authorities to resolve visa quarantine and coronavirus issues before participating.

