The shadow of the Russian Wagner group looms over Mali after the coup

Colonel Assimi Goïta, who seized power in Mali in a coup in August 2020, has been slow to introduce a promised transition to civilian rule. Now under international sanctions, the country has been gripped by nationalist and pan-African fever for several weeks. Relations with the former colonial power France, which has deployed thousands of troops as part of an anti-jihadist force for almost a decade, are so strained that Mali recently expelled the French ambassador. At the same time, the ruling junta in Bamako welcomes new allies: members of the Russian paramilitary Wagner group. Their presence has already been reported in some parts of the country.