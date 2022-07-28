The specter of famine will increase because the local weather emergency worsens in Somalia
In Tonight’s Version: Tens of millions of Folks in Somalia on the Brink of Famine. We communicate to FAO’s Rain Poulsen, who’s in Somalia to satisfy with communities affected by drought, in the meantime, Kenya’s presidential marketing campaign is again on Wednesday after a disappointing presidential debate. Senegal is heading to the polls on Sunday to carry legislative elections by which 165 seats are competing.