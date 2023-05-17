The struggle to publish the first LGBT magazine in West Africa persists, as advocates work to make it happen.

The launch of “Meleagbo,” the first magazine dedicated to West Africa’s LGBT community, has been delayed due to difficulties finding gay-friendly printers in Ivory Coast, where some 33 countries still have laws criminalising same-sex relations. Gromo, an NGO based in Abidjan which advocates for LGBT rights, launched the French-language magazine to promote gay icons and highlight the LGBT community’s culture, history, and victories in Africa. “Meleagbo” represents an important step for LGBT rights in a continent where many countries still have discriminatory laws. Despite the challenges, Emmanuel Niamien, the Chief editor of “Meleagbo,” and his team continue to fight for the first issue of the magazine to be printed.

Emmanuel Niamien and his team launched a zero issue of the magazine to promote it at the annual Awawale Festival held in Abidjan on May 12-13. The 30-something Ivorians say they launched “Meleagbo” to address a lack of representation of the LGBT community in mainstream media. Gromo is financing the magazine with its members’ personal funds. According to research by Gromo, 70 to 83 percent of LGBT people face homophobia, death threats, assaults, and rapes in Abidjan, Ivory Coast’s economic capital. Ivory Coast does not outlaw homosexuality, but the LGBT community’s rights are still not protected by law in many African countries. Ivory Coast’s Constitutional Council amended the Ivorian penal code in November 2021 to remove sexual orientation from the list of prohibited motives for discrimination – a move seen by the LGBT community as a major setback for their rights. Widespread discrimination even penalises LGBT people professionally. A survey conducted by Gromo in 2021 found that 70 percent of LGBT people are unemployed in Ivory Coast.

“Cedric,” one of the Awawale Festival organisers, said, “society condemns homosexuality.” Sociologist Brice-Stéphane Djédjé, a specialist in LGBT studies, stressed that religion, particularly Christianity, which is deeply rooted in Ivorian society, contributes to the stigmatization of LGBT individuals. Djédjé also highlighted that employment is a major issue for the LGBT community, as discrimination and economic pressures can affect job opportunities. Despite the challenges, the team behind “Meleagbo” hopes to change people’s mindsets and control the narrative around LGBT issues in Africa. The magazine will feature sections dedicated to job offers, professional advice, and lists of queer-friendly companies.