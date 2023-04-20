The Sudanese military reports that 177 Egyptian Air Force soldiers have been transported to Egypt for evacuation.

The Sudanese armed forces reported that the 177 Egyptian soldiers who were taken captive by the Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) were evacuated on four Egyptian military transport planes on Wednesday. The Egyptian army had previously stated that they were working with various Sudanese authorities to ensure the safe return of their soldiers. The soldiers were detained in the northern city of Merowe while participating in joint military exercises with the Sudanese military, as confirmed by sources from both armies. (AFP)