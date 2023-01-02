The Syrian military mentioned that the Israeli missile strikes put Damascus airport out of service

Syria’s navy mentioned on Monday that Israel had carried out a missile assault on Damascus Worldwide Airport and brought it out of service, the newest in a sequence of assaults on belongings linked to Iran.

The military mentioned in a press release that Avoli missiles fired from the air hit the airport at 2 am. They got here from the course of the Sea of ​​Galilee in Israel.

The military mentioned that missiles additionally hit targets in southern Damascus, killing two members of the Syrian armed forces and inflicting some injury.

Earlier, two sources from the regional intelligence mentioned that the strikes focused a website close to the airport of the Iranian Quds Pressure and the militias it helps. Their presence in Syria has unfold in recent times.

The IDF didn’t instantly touch upon the assault.

Previously yr, Israel has stepped up its strikes on Damascus Worldwide Airport and different civilian airports to disrupt Tehran’s rising use of air provide strains to ship weapons to allies in Syria and Lebanon, together with Hezbollah.

Flights to and from the airport have been halted by Syria in June practically two weeks after Israel triggered intensive injury to infrastructure, together with a slim runway and terminal.

Israel fired missiles at Damascus Worldwide Airport once more in September, when it additionally bombed the nation’s second largest civilian airport, within the northern metropolis of Aleppo, placing it out of motion for a number of days.

Western and regional intelligence sources say that Tehran has adopted civilian air transport as a extra dependable technique of transporting navy tools to its forces and allied fighters in Syria, after floor provides have been reduce off by Israel.

Israel has repeatedly bombed targets of Iran-backed militias in Syria in recent times, saying its goal is to erode Tehran’s navy presence, which Western intelligence sources say has expanded within the war-torn nation.

They are saying Iranasa has a powerful presence within the Sayyida Zeinab neighborhood in southern Damascus, the place the militias it helps have underground bases.

Professional-Iranian militias, led by the Lebanese Hezbollah, management huge areas in japanese, southern and northwest Syria and in a number of suburbs across the capital.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s authorities has by no means publicly acknowledged that Iranian forces are engaged on his behalf within the Syrian civil battle, saying Tehran has solely navy advisers on the bottom.

The commander of the Israeli armed forces, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, final month claimed accountability for an airstrike on a convoy that entered Syria from Iraq, saying the goal was a truck carrying Iranian weapons.

(Reuters)