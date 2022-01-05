The Taliban are ordering Afghan shopkeepers to behead mannequins

The Taliban have ordered shopkeepers in western Afghanistan to cut off the heads of mannequins, and insist that figures representing the human form violate Islamic law.

A video showing men sawing heads from shop dolls in Herat has gone viral on social media and has been ridiculed both in and outside the country.

Since returning to power in August, the Taliban have increasingly imposed harsh interpretations of Islamic law and severely curtailed freedoms – particularly the freedoms of women and girls.

While the hardline Islamists have not issued any formal national policy on mannequins – or other insidious restrictions – various local authorities insist on what they say are immoral practices.

Aziz Rahman, head of the Ministry of Promoting Virtue and Prevention in Herat, confirmed the order to AFP on Wednesday.

This is Herat, where the Taliban authorities have asked clothing stores to behead all “female mannequins” who call them “un-Islamic.” Herat was called “the pearl of Khurasan” by Rumi and has been considered the #Caphagistan’s cultural capital. pic.twitter.com/CUBA6fSE74

Some store owners had tried to get around the decapitation order by covering the mannequin heads with scarves or bags, but Rahman said it did not go far enough.

“If they just cover their heads or hide the entire mannequin, the angel of Allah will not enter their shop or house and bless them,” he said.

Several store owners in the city with about 600,000 people were upset about the order.

“As you can see, we have cut off the heads,” Basheer Ahmed, a garment seller, told AFP, adding that each dummy had cost 5,000 afghanis (about $ 50).

“When there is no mannequin, how do you expect us to sell our products? The customer likes when the garment is draped properly over a mannequin.”

Restrictions are creeping back

After returning to power on August 15, the Taliban promised a softer version of the harsh regime that characterized their first coup, from 1996 to 2001, when any artificial representation of the human form was banned.

But restrictions have returned, including local reports of orders for people to attend prayers five times a day, for men to grow beards and for Western clothing to be discouraged.

Women, in particular, feel the burden of the new orders and are slowly being pushed out of public life.

Most high schools for girls are closed, women are excluded from government employment except in certain specialized areas, and last week new guidelines stated that they can not make long journeys unless accompanied by a male relative.

The Taliban have also intensified raids on liquor dealers, collected drug addicts and banned music.

Their takeover has devastated Afghanistan’s aid – dependent economy, with billions of dollars of US – frozen assets and largely disrupted international aid.

But last week, the UN Security Council adopted a US resolution to help humanitarian aid reach desperate Afghans while keeping money out of the hands of the Taliban government, which has not yet been recognized by any country.

(AFP)