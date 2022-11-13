The Taliban bans Afghan girls from coming into gyms and public baths

The Taliban confirmed on Sunday that gyms and public baths are prohibited for Afghan girls, days after banning them from parks and nightclubs.

Ladies have been more and more excluded from public life because the return of the Taliban final 12 months, regardless of the hardline Islamists’ promise of a softer model of the tough rule that marked their first time period in energy, which led to 2001.

Most feminine authorities employees have misplaced their jobs — or are paid a pittance to remain at house — whereas girls are additionally prohibited from touring with out a male family member, and should cowl up with a burqa or headband when out of the home.

Colleges for teenage ladies have additionally been closed throughout a lot of the nation because the return of the Taliban in August 2021.

“Sports activities golf equipment are closed to girls as a result of the trainers are male, and a few of them was once shared gyms,” Muhammad Akif Sadiq Muhajir, spokesman for the Ministry of Prevention of Vice and Promotion of Advantage, advised AFP.

He stated that “baths” – the standard public baths that had been at all times segregated by intercourse – at the moment are additionally off limits.

“Presently, each home has a rest room, so there will probably be no drawback for ladies,” he stated.

A video circulating on social media – which couldn’t be instantly verified – confirmed a bunch of ladies, posing for the digicam, lamenting the gymnasium ban.

“It is a women-only gymnasium—all of the academics and coaches are girls,” stated a voice, bellowing with emotion.

“You possibly can’t simply ban us from all the things. Do we have now a proper to completely nothing?”

Activists stated the elevated restrictions on girls are an try to stop them from gathering to prepare opposition to Taliban rule.

Small teams of ladies staged frequent speedy protests in Kabul and different main cities, risking the wrath of Taliban officers who beat and detained them.

Earlier this month, the United Nations expressed concern after the Taliban disrupted a press convention within the capital, subjecting members to physique searches and arresting the occasion organizer and several other others.

(AFP)