The Taliban prohibit women from traveling longer distances unless they are with a male relative

Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities said Sunday that transportation should not be offered to women who wish to travel other than short distances unless accompanied by a close male relative.

The guide, issued by the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, also called on all vehicle owners to offer trips only to women wearing Islamic hijabs.

“Women who travel more than 45 miles (72 kilometers) should not be offered transportation unless accompanied by a close relative,” ministry spokesman Sadeq Akif Muhajir told AFP on Sunday, specifying that they should be a close male relative.

The guide, which circulated on social media, comes weeks after the ministry asked Afghanistan’s television channels to stop showing dramas and soap operas starring female actors.

The ministry had also asked female television journalists to wear hijabs during presentations.

Muhajir said on Sunday that hijab would also be necessary for women seeking transportation. The ministry leadership also asked people to stop playing music in their vehicles.

The Taliban’s interpretation of the hijab, which can range from a hair covering to a full-body or facial veil, is unclear, and most Afghan women already wear headscarves.

Since taking power in August, the Taliban have imposed various restrictions on women and girls, despite promising a softer government compared to their first term in power in the 1990s.

In several provinces, local Taliban authorities have been persuaded to reopen schools, but many girls remain without access to secondary education.

Earlier this month, the Islamist group issued a decree on behalf of its supreme leader instructing the government to enforce women’s rights.

The decree does not mention girls’ access to education.

Activists hope that the Taliban’s battle for international recognition and that aid will flow back to one of the world’s poorest countries will lead them to make concessions to women.

Respect for women’s rights has been repeatedly cited by key global donors as a condition for restoring aid.

Women’s rights were severely restricted during the Taliban’s previous period in power.

They were then forced to wear the all-covering burqa, only allowed to leave the house with a male companion, and banned from work and education.

(AFP)