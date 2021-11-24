The three defendants convicted of murder in the death of Black Runner Ahmaud Arbery

The three white men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death were convicted of murder on Wednesday in the fatal shooting that became part of a broader national awareness of racial injustice.

The convictions of Greg McMichael, his son Travis McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan came after jurors deliberated for about 10 hours. The men face minimum life sentences. It is up to the judge to decide if that comes with or without the possibility of parole.

Travis McMichael defended the verdict, his attorney’s arm around his shoulder. At one point, McMichael lowered his head to his chest. After the verdicts were read, as he got up to leave, he said with his lips “I love you” to his mother, who was in the courtroom.

Moments after the verdicts were announced, Arbery’s father, Marcus Arbery Sr., was seen crying and hugging his supporters outside the courtroom.

“He did nothing,” said the father, “but run and dream.”

The McMichaels grabbed guns and climbed into a pickup truck to chase the 25-year-old black man after seeing him run through their neighborhood outside the Georgia port city of Brunswick in February 2020. Bryan joined the chase on his own. truck and recorded a video with his cell phone. of Travis McMichael fatally shooting Arbery.

Although prosecutors did not argue that racism motivated the murder, federal authorities charged them with hate crimes, claiming that they persecuted and killed Arbery because he was black. That case is scheduled to go to trial in February.

The jury sent a note to Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley shortly after returning to court Wednesday morning asking to see two versions of the shooting video, the original and one that investigators enhanced to reduce shadows, three times each. a.

Jurors returned to the courtroom to view the videos and listen again to the 911 call one of the defendants made from the bed of a pickup truck about 30 seconds before the shooting.

The disproportionately white jury received the case around noon Tuesday and spent about six hours deliberating before adjourning without a verdict.

The McMichaels told police they suspected Arbery was a fleeing robber when they armed themselves and got into a truck to chase him. Bryan joined the chase when they passed his house and recorded cell phone video of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery at close range with a shotgun while Arbery threw punches and grabbed the gun.

In the 911 call reviewed by the jury, Greg McMichael tells an operator: “I’m here at Satilla Shores. There’s a black man running down the street. “

He then starts yelling, apparently as Arbery runs towards McMichael’s idle truck with Bryan’s truck approaching behind him: “Stop right there! Damn it, stop! Travis! The shots can be heard a few seconds later.

The graphic video leaked online two months later, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case and quickly arrested the three men. Each of them is charged with murder and other crimes.

Defense attorneys contend that the McMichaels were attempting to arrest a legal citizen when they set out after Arbery, seeking to detain and question him as a suspected thief after they saw him flee a nearby home under construction.

Travis McMichael testified that he shot Arbery in self-defense, saying the running man turned and attacked with his fists as he ran past the stopped truck where Travis McMichael was standing with his shotgun.

Prosecutors said there was no evidence that Arbery had committed crimes in the defendants’ neighborhood. He had enrolled in technical school and was currently preparing to study and become an electrician like his uncles.

