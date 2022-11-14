The top of the CIA arrives in Turkey to speak about nuclear use and prisoners with the top of the KGB

CIA Director William Burns arrived within the Turkish capital, Ankara, on Monday for talks together with his Russian counterpart concerning the penalties of any use of nuclear weapons that Moscow has threatened to deploy in Ukraine, and to boost the problem of American prisoners in Turkey. Russian prisons, in line with US officers.

The White Home Nationwide Safety Council mentioned the CIA chief would relay a message to Sergei Naryshkin, the top of Russia’s overseas intelligence service, the SVR, “in regards to the penalties of Russia’s use of nuclear weapons, and the dangers of escalation for strategic stability.”

She mentioned that Burns didn’t meet with Naryshkin to barter something, as a result of the Ukraine conflict is in its ninth month and Russia nonetheless occupies massive swaths of Ukrainian territory.

“It’s not conducting negotiations of any sort. It’s not discussing a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine,” the Nationwide Safety Council mentioned in a press release.

“We firmly persist with our primary precept: Nothing is about Ukraine with out Ukraine,” she mentioned.

The go to is the primary identified high-level contact between america and Russia since President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

US President Joe Biden despatched Burns, a former US ambassador to Russia, to Moscow in late 2021 to warn Putin concerning the troop surge round Ukraine.

Putin has repeatedly mentioned that Russia will defend its territory with all accessible means, together with nuclear weapons, whether it is attacked.

US residents “unjustly” detained in Russia Burns was additionally to boost the problem of US residents “unjustly” detained in Russia with the top of SVR.

Russia has jailed American basketball star Brittney Greener on drug fees, in addition to Paul Whelan, a automobile provider who was arrested in 2018 and convicted of espionage.

Washington was reported to have supplied a prisoner alternate, with hypothesis that it was prepared to alternate imprisoned Russian arms vendor Viktor Bout for the Individuals.

Final week, Biden mentioned he hoped his Russian counterpart would negotiate “extra severely” for the discharge of Grenier, who was despatched to a nine-year jail penal colony after her enchantment in Russian courts failed.

“I hope that after the election is over, Mr. Putin will be capable of focus on it with us and be prepared to speak extra severely a few prisoner alternate,” Biden mentioned.

The Russian newspaper Kommersant reported the US-Russian contact in Turkey for the primary time. SVR has not commented publicly on the assembly.

After the conflict, Russia and america have a number of excellent points to debate, starting from the extension of a serious nuclear arms discount treaty, the Syrian civil conflict, and the Black Sea grain deal.

UN Secretary-Normal Antonio Guterres, when requested on the G-20 summit in Indonesia concerning the contact between the US and Russia in Turkey, mentioned the UN was not concerned.

“It is vitally optimistic that america and Russia are holding talks as a result of it is a crucial growth when it comes to the longer term, however we’re not concerned,” Guterres mentioned.

( Jowhar with Agence France-Presse and Reuters)